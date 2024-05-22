Floridaman opens above Breaker Breaker this week with colorful cocktails, decor

Gulf Coast-inspired bar and lounge Floridaman will open Friday above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline.
Nearly a year after opening their popular seafood-centric concept Breaker Breaker, Alex Brounstein, Johnny Farrow and Merritt Lancaster, the team behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers, have expanded into the building’s second floor with Floridaman, a 21 and older outdoor bar featuring TVs, new menu items and a tropical feel.
Located at 921 Wylie St., Floridaman will offer a walk-up bar as well as full-service tables. There will be a pared-down Breaker Breaker menu with popular items like the smoked fish dip, cabbage and crispy rice salad and blackened grouper sandwich, plus a new Tampa-style Cuban sandwich from chef Maximilian Hines named the Floridaman.
Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker
The beverage program will include beer, wine and favorite Breaker Breaker cocktails like the Lot Lizard Spritz with limoncello, basil and soda and the Vaya Con Dios with tanteo habanero tequila, passion fruit liqueur and lime, plus seasonal slushies.
Diners can also expect two new cocktails from general manager Hannah Keller: the Freak on the Beach with Myers’s dark rum, peach liqueur, mango Chinola and pineapple, and I Wanna be Sedated, a twist on the Painkiller cocktail with Guatemalan rum, Rumchata, pineapple and nutmeg.
The 55-seat space draws inspiration from “coastal houseboats and bright colors,” according to a news release. It’s outfitted in red and turquoise striped marine carpets, bamboo seating, cushioned banquettes and wooden tables, plus vintage parrot light fixtures and three neon chandeliers. The line of bar seats looks out over the Beltline, and eight televisions offer guests a spot to watch sports.
“We’ve had a lot of fun playing up the theme of Breaker Breaker in the design, menu and bar program,” co-owner Johnny Farrow said in a prepared statement. “The upstairs was a great spot to offer even more bar space to the 21+ crowd, while also poking a little fun at the phenomenon of ‘Florida Man’ with our take on a retro lounge.”
Floridaman’s hours are 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.
921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com
