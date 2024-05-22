BreakingNews
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host
Food & Dining

Floridaman opens above Breaker Breaker this week with colorful cocktails, decor

Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, opens above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline this week.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, opens above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline this week.
By
15 minutes ago

Gulf Coast-inspired bar and lounge Floridaman will open Friday above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline.

Nearly a year after opening their popular seafood-centric concept Breaker Breaker, Alex Brounstein, Johnny Farrow and Merritt Lancaster, the team behind Grindhouse Killer Burgers, have expanded into the building’s second floor with Floridaman, a 21 and older outdoor bar featuring TVs, new menu items and a tropical feel.

Located at 921 Wylie St., Floridaman will offer a walk-up bar as well as full-service tables. There will be a pared-down Breaker Breaker menu with popular items like the smoked fish dip, cabbage and crispy rice salad and blackened grouper sandwich, plus a new Tampa-style Cuban sandwich from chef Maximilian Hines named the Floridaman.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Floridaman, an outdoor bar and lounge, opens above Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline this week.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

The beverage program will include beer, wine and favorite Breaker Breaker cocktails like the Lot Lizard Spritz with limoncello, basil and soda and the Vaya Con Dios with tanteo habanero tequila, passion fruit liqueur and lime, plus seasonal slushies.

Diners can also expect two new cocktails from general manager Hannah Keller: the Freak on the Beach with Myers’s dark rum, peach liqueur, mango Chinola and pineapple, and I Wanna be Sedated, a twist on the Painkiller cocktail with Guatemalan rum, Rumchata, pineapple and nutmeg.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
The I Wanna be Sedated cocktail from Floridaman.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

The 55-seat space draws inspiration from “coastal houseboats and bright colors,” according to a news release. It’s outfitted in red and turquoise striped marine carpets, bamboo seating, cushioned banquettes and wooden tables, plus vintage parrot light fixtures and three neon chandeliers. The line of bar seats looks out over the Beltline, and eight televisions offer guests a spot to watch sports.

“We’ve had a lot of fun playing up the theme of Breaker Breaker in the design, menu and bar program,” co-owner Johnny Farrow said in a prepared statement. “The upstairs was a great spot to offer even more bar space to the 21+ crowd, while also poking a little fun at the phenomenon of ‘Florida Man’ with our take on a retro lounge.”

Floridaman’s hours are 5-10 p.m. Fridays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. breakerbreakeratl.com

The Floridaman menu.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

The Floridaman menu.

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Breaker Breaker

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Three Georgia cities in running to be Sundance Film Festival host39m ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: 3 ways fellow Republicans reacted to my Biden endorsement

Credit: Miguel Martinez

From the ashes of arson, Vine City gets its only grocery store back
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia-based owner of New York Stock Exchange to pay $10 million fine
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia-based owner of New York Stock Exchange to pay $10 million fine
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta city TV

OPINION
TORPY: Atlanta City Council wants a watchdog with no bite
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

RECIPES: Local chefs share recipes for pushing the boundaries of salsa
Variety is the key to success at Decatur brewpub Twain’s
RECIPE: Make The Best Sandwich Shop’s Fingerling Potato Salad
Featured

Credit: Disney

Interview: Georgia’s Will Moseley was OK finishing second on ‘American Idol’
When and where are the 2024 runoff elections in metro Atlanta?
1h ago
A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia