Mexican restaurant Habaneros to open in the Spring Quarter development in Midtown

Mexican restaurant Habaneros will open in the Sora residential building that is part of the Spring Quarter development in Midtown in spring 2025.

Mexican restaurant Habaneros will open in the Sora residential building that is part of the Spring Quarter development in Midtown in spring 2025. / Courtesy of Habaneros
By
1 hour ago

Midtown mixed-use development Spring Quarter has announced a new food and beverage tenant set to open next year.

Louisiana-based chain Habaneros will unveil its first Georgia location in summer 2025 in the 370-unit Sora residential building at 1000 Spring St. The restaurant “combines classic cuisine with a fresh, modern take using diverse ingredients and flavors,” according to a news release. Menu items include tacos de birria, a flauta flight, bravo shrimp and asado grill, along with other entrees, sides and desserts and dishes specific to the Midtown location from head chef Oscar Sandoval.

The beverage program highlights cocktails, including the smoked margarita and chingona margarita.

The 3,900-square-foot space will feature a patio with a large indoor-outdoor bar.

Habaneros will open in Midtown's Spring Quarter development in 2025.

Located at 1020 Spring Street, the three-tower Spring Quarter from developer Portman will encompass nearly an entire block of Midtown. The site, the highest point in the neighborhood, will be designed around the historic HM Patterson Home and Gardens, a chapel that once held funerals for Atlanta notables and will be turned into retail space.

In addition to Sora, Spring Quarter will feature 525,000 square feet of office space and a hotel, plus retail and restaurants.

Set to open in November 2024 in the 1020 Spring office building is Sozou, a Japanese restaurant from former Umi executive chef Fuyuhiko Ito that will feature a main kitchen, robata grill and sushi counter, along with desserts from Ito’s wife Lisa, who has served as a pastry chef at Umi and MF Sushi. Co-founder Ozan Bayar will serve as Sozuo’s managing director.

Habaneros, set to open in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood in 2025, will feature a menu of Mexican staples including birri tacos.

Ito will also open private omakase bar, Omakase by Ito, on the building’s 8th-floor rooftop.

In addition, Steve Palmer, founder of The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, will open a new restaurant concept at the historic H.M. Patterson Home and Gardens building.

Palmer, whose Charleston-based restaurant group operates Indaco, Oak Steakhouse, Colletta, O-Ku Sushi and Sukoshi in Atlanta, has not yet released details on what the concept will be.

In addition to Spring Quarter, Portman also owns Junction Krog District off the Eastside Beltline, which recently announced Yuji and Yeppa & Co. as forthcoming restaurant tenants.

