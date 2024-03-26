Green said in a news release that he “traveled the world to learn from the finest Cabarets from St. Barts to Paris and have incorporated the most exciting elements of each in the creation of Damsel.”

The menu, created by Executive Chef Julian Parker and his team, “mirror a glamourous 1920′s Gatsby party, where the presentation of the food is as striking as the gustatory experience,” according to the news release.

Dishes, made to be one or two bites, include lobster A5 sushi nigiri; tenderloin sliders with pepper aioli; tuna spring rolls and crab canapes. There are also several vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

The beverage program, developed by Beverage Manager Michael Kunz, features a cocktail menu with three sections: traditional cocktails including the Swan Song made with gin, lavender, chamomile and lemon, serve in a swan-shaped glass; low-alcohol drinks and zero-proof beverages. Wines by the bottle and glass will also be available.

Guests with reservations can choose eight of 13 dishes for the evening, while those seated at the bar or adjacent banquets will be able to order dinner items and cocktails a la carte.

The “show” portion of Damsel is spearheaded by Sallid, who created the Broadway musical “Smokey Joe’s Café” and has served as a choreographer for the television show “Fame,” the Oscars and the Grammys.

Performances will be led by Atlanta singer Loren Rosko, along with six dancers, who auditioned in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. Jimmy Locust, who was previously a dancer for Janet Jackson, choreographed a number that pays tribute to her. Locust has also worked with Michael Jackson, Paula Abdul, Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen, and served as a lead choreographer for the 1996 Olympics opening and closing ceremonies in Atlanta.

The sound and light design, developed by Bradley Bergeron, features backlighting and projection on a 16-foot screen.

The 10,000-square-foot Damsel space features art deco design elements including plum and burgundy hues, velvet and leather touches and brass chandeliers. A members only lounge features darker shades, bronze metallic and wood accents and a separate bar. An outdoor rooftop lounge, which seats 64, is styled after a French garden, with vintage iron framing and lighter, teal fabrics.

The rooftop will host performance cooking, featuring chefs preparing street food and flambe desserts. At midnight, the carts will transform to serve Damsel’s Midnight Breakfast with sweet and savory items.

Once the cabaret show ends at 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the downstairs area will turn into a “sophisticated, energy-infused ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s dance party,” according to the news release.

The opening hours are 6 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Wednesdays; and 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Reservations will open March 27.

Damsel joins more than 40 other tenants in the first phase at the Works development from Atlanta-based Selig Enterprises. Other food and beverage concepts include the 31-stall Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, Taste Wine Bar and Market, Your 3rd Spot, Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing, Forum Cocktail Co. and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. The project’s first phase also includes a 300-unit multifamily project under construction, a one-acre park; and a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.

1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-549-2480, damselatl.com

Scroll down to see the food and drink menus for Damsel:

