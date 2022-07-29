BreakingNews
UPDATE: Children, driver injured in I-20 wreck involving school bus in Douglas
Beer Pick: Elsewhere Brewing Idol Cream Style-Ale is a modern take on an historic style

Elsewhere Idol Cream-Style Ale is the brewery’s newest year-round beer. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Combined ShapeCaption
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
16 minutes ago

I like Elsewhere Brewing for its lagers. But brewmaster Josh Watterson makes some fine ales, too, including the new Idol Cream-Style Ale. And with that in mind, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Idol Cream Style-Ale

Elsewhere Brewing, Atlanta

Available on draft and in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans

Profile

Elsewhere Brewing’s newest year-round beer is a cream ale called Idol. It’s a modern take on an historic mid-1800s American style that was conceived to compete with German Pilsners. Brewed with corn, Cluster and Cascade hops, and ale yeast, it’s exceeding clean and refreshing, with a touch of sweetness, and a dry, crisp finish. Clear gold in color, with a creamy white head, at 4.8% alcohol, it’s a session beer that will drink well in any season.

Pair with

On the Elsewhere menu, try it with the grass-fed burger, or the Fripper’s bologna sliders or beer brats. It would be an easy match with Asian dishes, such as pot stickers, too.

