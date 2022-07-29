Beer Pick: Elsewhere Brewing Idol Cream Style-Ale is a modern take on an historic style

Profile

Elsewhere Brewing’s newest year-round beer is a cream ale called Idol. It’s a modern take on an historic mid-1800s American style that was conceived to compete with German Pilsners. Brewed with corn, Cluster and Cascade hops, and ale yeast, it’s exceeding clean and refreshing, with a touch of sweetness, and a dry, crisp finish. Clear gold in color, with a creamy white head, at 4.8% alcohol, it’s a session beer that will drink well in any season.

Pair with

On the Elsewhere menu, try it with the grass-fed burger, or the Fripper’s bologna sliders or beer brats. It would be an easy match with Asian dishes, such as pot stickers, too.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.