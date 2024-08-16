Eventide Brewing quietly closes in Grant Park

As many of you know, this is the last week Eventide will be serving the community. It is a bittersweet week for many of us and a tearful one for me. As such, we invite you to join us for a farewell toast on Sunday August 11th at 7pm. Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened.

Cheers and all the best,

Nathan & Haley Cowan & Eventide Team

The family-friendly taproom and brewery was known for its Kolsch; the A, its signature IPA; and brews including Citrus Grove, a Hefeweizen, and Especial, a Mexican Lager.

Eventide opened in early 2014, along with Creature Comforts in Athens, Reformation in Woodstock, Wild Heaven in Avondale Estates. Second Self and Orpheus, which also opened in Atlanta that same year, have closed.

Other metro Atlanta breweries that have closed in the past two years include Anderby Brewing, Blackberry Farms Brewery, Burnt Hickory Brewing, the East Lake location of Hippin Hops, the Buckhead location of Iron Hill Brewing and Kettlerock Brewing. In addition, Scofflaw Brewing, which has several locations in Georgia, will no longer move forward with a previously planned location in Buckhead.

Pontoon Brewing reopened its original Sandy Springs location after a brief closure, though its Tucker taproom known as the Lodge remains closed. Arches Brewing closed its original Hapeville location earlier this year, and has since reopened in the Atlanta Utility Works development in East Point.

Many people in and close to the brewing industry cite Georgia’s restrictive beer laws in part for the spate of closures in recent months.

“Breweries in neighboring Southeastern states can self-distribute beer to retailers, ship directly to consumers and do a host of other things that Georgia brewers can’t do. And that’s hurting small breweries here in a big way,” AJC beer writer Bob Townsend wrote in a 2023 story on the state of Georgia beer.

