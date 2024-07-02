Breaking: Cobb again spills 7M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
Food & Dining

Che Butter Jonez to open second location, Cleveland Avenue eatery in question

Chef Malik Rhasaan and his wife, Detric Fox-Quinlan, own Che Butter Jonez. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

Credit: Mia Yakel

Chef Malik Rhasaan and his wife, Detric Fox-Quinlan, own Che Butter Jonez. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta restaurant Che Butter Jonez will open its second location in LaVista Park later this summer.

Husband-and-wife duo Malik Rhasaan and Detric Fox-Quinlan are preparing to expand while they wait for construction to finish on Butter & Scotch, a Queens, New York-inspired restaurant opening in the Origin Hotel Atlanta downtown.

Located at 1602 Lavista Road NE in the former Coffee Bar Atlanta space, the 2,954-square-foot eatery will be more than double the size of their flagship Cleveland Avenue restaurant and can hold five times the amount of people.

The restaurant has large garage-style windows that can be rolled up to let in fresh air and a stage at the front. Fox-Quinlan said they plan to decorate the space like the original Che Butter Jonez — bright and inviting with black, white and tan colors and wood elements.

ExploreMetro Atlanta openings and closings
The forthcoming second location of Che Butter Jonez in Lavista Park is double the size of the original Atlanta location. / Courtesy of Che Butter Jonez

Credit: Courtesy of Detric Fox-Quinlan

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Detric Fox-Quinlan

The square footage will allow them to incorporate a mini grocery store into the restaurant, something Rhasaan has long wanted. Customers will be able to purchase items like fresh bread, containers of Rhasaan’s chicken salad, specialty sodas and Che Butter Jonez merchandise. Additional items will be added to the original Cleveland Avenue menu, and beer and wine will be served.

“We’re going to continue on in the brand of Che Butter Jonez,” Fox-Quinlan said. “We’re just able to do it a little bit more because of how much space we have now.”

ExploreDeKalb County dining news
Che Butter Jonez will open its second location in Brookhaven in the coming months. A rendering of the Che Butter Jonez logo is seen at the new location.

Credit: Courtesy of Detric Fox-Quinlan

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Detric Fox-Quinlan

The Cleveland Avenue location will continue to operate, but how long it will stay open remains to be seen.

Rhasaan, a Queens native, and Fox-Quinlan founded Che Butter Jonez as a food truck in 2018. Named after Rhasaan’s online alias, the truck became known for its tagline, “I cook better than your muva!” The menu features rotating dishes like a lamb burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, jalapeños and an herb sauce, and the Bodega, a sausage, egg and cheese breakfast sandwich.

The couple opened their first brick-and-mortar in June 2021 at 757 Cleveland Ave. in a strip anchored by a Chevron gas station. The eatery is only a few minutes away from their house.

“We took (the location) excited about being able to be the change that we wanted to see in our own community,” Fox-Quinlan said.

It isn’t far from the Met Atlanta development in Adair Park where the Che Butter Jonez food truck got its start, and its proximity to the airport has brought them plenty of travelers and Delta employees.

But over the last few years, the couple said they’ve dealt with a faulty air conditioning system, panhandlers and loiterers, and trash dumped on their property. They decided to reduce their hours for safety reasons, and said the issues make it difficult to continue operating the Cleveland Avenue restaurant.

“Not only do I cook all day, I’m also playing security because I want my customers to feel comfortable,” Rhasaan said.

The Che Butter Jonez That Sh!t Slambing lamb burger has lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and jalapenos with an herb sauce and fries. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Mia Yakel

icon to expand image

Credit: Mia Yakel

“The issue is no one seems to understand the value that you have here,” Fox-Quinlan said.

Rhasaan and Fox-Quinlan hope to hold on to the location, but if things continue as they are, Fox-Quinlan said they expect to close 757 Cleveland Ave. by September.

“It’s super hard for me to go,” Rhasaan said. “I don’t want to give it up. If I can find a way, I will find a way.”

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Immigrants celebrate new U.S. citizenship before Independence Day

Cobb again spills 7M gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona
21m ago

Credit: TNS

Gas prices tick up, but far below previous highs as drivers set Fourth
1h ago

WATCH
See the baseball grand slam a 12-year-old hit days before a deadly plane crash

WATCH
See the baseball grand slam a 12-year-old hit days before a deadly plane crash

Credit: AP

Rudy Giuliani barred from practicing law in New York over 2020 election claims
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 of the judges’ favorites in 2024 Flavor of Georgia contest
Veteran Atlanta chefs use their entrepreneurial spirit for Ghost Pizza pop-up
Head to these metro Atlanta restaurants for Fourth of July festivities
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Broadcaster Steak Shapiro masters the art of reinvention
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular