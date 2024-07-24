Eleventh Street Pub reopens this week after water main break in June

“Everything is just like it was before, but clean and fresh,” he said. “It took a lot longer than we thought it would, and we’re still working through it, but we’re going to reopen Thursday no matter what.”

Explore Intown Atlanta restaurant news

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Taylor Credit: Courtesy of Michael Taylor

In addition to insurance, Taylor is also looking into the possibility of tapping into the $7.5 million relief fund for small businesses impacted by the water main break. Fund allocation is being handled by the city’s economic development arm, Invest Atlanta.

But no matter how much money comes in from other sources, “it won’t come close to covering what we lost in business, food and damages,” said Taylor, who declined to state how much his estimated losses were. “It’s been a monstrous loss. We had a little bit of a buffer built up before this, but that was gone in no time. My primary concern is my staff, though — they need to get back to making some money.”

Eleventh Street Pub is among the last restaurants to reopen after the water main break shut down a wide swath of restaurants across the city in late May. Most businesses lost one to four days of service, yet many are still working to recover from the financial impacts of closing. The downtown location of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, which had a burst pipe right after the water main break, won’t reopen.

Taylor said that though he’s tried to stay positive, he’s “gone through every stage of different feelings about what happened.”

“The community has been so supportive, and everyone is really excited that we’re reopening, he said. “But I wouldn’t wish this ordeal on anybody.”

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.