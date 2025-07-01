Spicy candy, vegan donuts and 10 more Southern-made food products to try in July

Bruce Julian Heritage Foods in Charlotte, North Carolina, started out with bloody mary mix and expanded to snacks. We’ve been enjoying the company’s Carolina Couch Mix, a seasoned combination of roasted peanuts, oyster crackers and giant corn nuts. It’s perfect for snacking lakeside, on the beach or just on the porch.

$9.99 for a 12-ounce jar. Available at New York Butcher Shoppe, Savi Provisions and brucejulianheritagefoods.com.

Finishing seasoning

Hardcore Carnivore of Austin, Texas, has a line of nine seasoning mixes that cover all the bases for anything savory. The Amplify “flavor dust” does just what its name says. It starts with a chicken base, and then salt, onion, paprika and a host of other seasonings are added. Trust us — you’ll want to sprinkle this on everything.

$12.99 for a 10.5-ounce jar. Available at hardcorecarnivore.com.

Vegan doughnuts

Southern Roots Vegan Bakery in San Antonio, Texas, makes sweet treats, including cake doughnuts. We sampled them in vanilla, red velvet and lemon drop flavors and appreciated their reasonable size — no gargantuan doughnuts here — as well as the super moist cake and luscious glaze. They’re an indulgent treat that doesn’t go overboard.

$42.99 for a half dozen, including shipping. Available on Amazon and at southernrootsvegan.com.

Flan

Flan Hermanos in Pendergrass offers flan in more than 14 flavors, as well as cake and cookies. This is dense, creamy flan that is smooth and silky. A favorite is the classic vanilla flavor.

$7 for an 8-ounce flan, $35 for a 40-ounce flan serving six to eight people. Available for delivery in Decatur, at the Druid Hills Farmers Market, La Vaquita Flea Market in Pendergrass and at flan-hermanos.square.site.

Mixing bowls

North Carolina-based Bamboozle produces compost bins, measuring cups and mixing bowls that are made from a mix of bamboo fiber and cornstarch. We love the lightweight mixing bowls, which are pretty much unbreakable. The stackable set of five bowls ranges from a half quart to 5 quarts and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, with a smooth texture that is easy to clean.

$60 for a set of five nested bowls. Available at bamboozlehome.com.

Sweet potato pecan syrup

Karen Ervin of Yams Foods in Mableton makes all manner of things from sweet potatoes. We just tried her sweet potato pecan syrup, which tastes like a cross between sweet potato and pecan pie. We liked the contrast with tart yogurt, and we can see why the judges at this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition made it a finalist. The syrup should be refrigerated immediately.

$10.99 for an 8-ounce bottle. Available at yamsfoods.com.

Spicy candy

Tamalitoz candies from Sugarox in Austin, Texas, offer fruit, spice, lime and salt. The candy is striped with natural colorings and packed with chile-lime-salt seasoning. The handmade candies come in 10 flavors, including watermelon.

$3.99 for a 4-ounce package. Available at tamalitoz.com.

Cold-pressed juices

Bamboo Juices at Serenbe Farms cold-presses organic fruits and vegetables to prepare nearly 20 recipes of raw juice in combinations as traditional as strawberry lemon and as surprising as carrot coconut. New in July are two refreshing summer flavors: mint lime and carrot beet. The mint lime combination, with its hint of celery, was a favorite here. Because these are raw juices, they should be enjoyed within three to four days.

$8.75 to $11.25 for a 15-ounce bottle. Available at bamboojuices.com.

Cream cheese spreads

Evan Summers of Austell-based Now Schmear This mixes up batches of blended cream cheese and butters each week in more than four dozen flavors. You can find his booth at local farmers markets, with a selection from the menu that always includes honey garlic jalapeño, a finalist in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. It’s both sweet and savory, with a jalapeño kick.

$5.50 for a 4-ounce container. Available at the Acworth, Marietta and Smyrna farmers markets and myschmear.com.

Kimchi

The kimchi at the Bite of Korea in Tucker — a mix of Napa cabbage and Korean radishes, with garlic, ginger, chile pepper and other seasonings — was a 2025 Flavor of Georgia finalist. It’s so popular that thousands of pounds are sold every year.

$6.99 for an 8-ounce container, $18.99 for a 32-ounce container, $29.99 for a 64-ounce container. Available at the Bite of Korea, 4650 Hugh Howell Road, Tucker, and biteofkorea.com.

Chocolate cherry matcha granola

We Three Girls offers seven flavors of vegan granola, including chocolate cherry matcha, another Flavor of Georgia finalist. It’s a mix of dried cherries, oats, vegan dark chocolate and unsweetened coconut flakes, mixed with matcha powder and sweetened with organic date syrup.

$14 per 10-ounce bag. Available at the Green Market at Piedmont Park, Grant Park Farmers Market, the Bronx Bagel Buggy, Garnish & Gather, Fresh Harvest and wethreegirls.com.

Tea

This year’s Flavor of Georgia beverage category winner was Tilted Tea’s Farmer’s Daughter. It’s a blend of peach, watermelon and strawberry sweetened with stevia. Mix in a scoop of Pure Tilt Energy Blend to get 110 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

$60 per 30-serving jar of Farmers Daughter. $45 per 100-serving jar of Pure Tilt Energy Blend. Available at tiltedteas.com.

