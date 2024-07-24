New Zealand pie pop-up Heaps to open brick-and-mortar in Decatur

“It’s been a wild ride,” he said. “I’ve always had my eye out for a space, but I wasn’t ready until recently.”

He said what convinced him to take the leap and sign a lease was a “great team, streamlined processes and a good group of restaurateurs and farmers I can call on for help,” as well as a built-out kitchen.

The Heaps menu will feature savory pies stuffed with seasonal and locally-sourced fillings such as beef and cheddar cheese, steak and blue cheese, and green tomato with cheddar and parmesan.

“What’s fabulous about New Zealand pies is that they are pies you can eat with your hands,” Harvey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2023. “They need a flaky crust and the filling should have just the right amount of gravy with the meat. And you eat them with chutney. You pop some in a bag to enjoy by the beach or in the park. These are the pies that just warm my soul.”

He also plans to serve sausage rolls and fish and chips and sandwiches and rice bowls, as well as beer and wine.

The counter-service eatery will seat about 40 guests at communal tables that are inviting to everyone, including families. “I’m a dad, and I want people to feel comfortable swinging by with their kids.”

New Zealand sporting events like rugby and cricket will be shown projected onto a screen, and a television in the corner will air New Zealand news and TV shows.

After opening, Harvey plans to continue to sell his savory pies to wholesale customers and at farmers markets including Grant Park Farmers Market and Oakhurst Farmers Market.

