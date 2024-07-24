New Zealand pie pop-up Heaps to open brick-and-mortar in Decatur

After more than six years as a pop-up and wholesale business, Heaps is set to open a brick-and-mortar location in Decatur this winter.
Heaps, which specializes in the savory pies inspired by owner Jake Harvey’s native New Zealand, will debut in November or December at 2752 East Ponce de Leon Ave., in the former Kitchen at the King Kabob space.
Harvey, who has shifted in the past few months from doing pop-ups to focusing on selling his pies wholesale at Atlanta spots including Righteous Room, Little Cottage Brewery, High Museum of Art and Truist Park, said he’s been wanting to open a standalone restaurant for nearly a year.
“It’s been a wild ride,” he said. “I’ve always had my eye out for a space, but I wasn’t ready until recently.”
He said what convinced him to take the leap and sign a lease was a “great team, streamlined processes and a good group of restaurateurs and farmers I can call on for help,” as well as a built-out kitchen.
Credit: CHRIS HUNT
Credit: CHRIS HUNT
The Heaps menu will feature savory pies stuffed with seasonal and locally-sourced fillings such as beef and cheddar cheese, steak and blue cheese, and green tomato with cheddar and parmesan.
“What’s fabulous about New Zealand pies is that they are pies you can eat with your hands,” Harvey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2023. “They need a flaky crust and the filling should have just the right amount of gravy with the meat. And you eat them with chutney. You pop some in a bag to enjoy by the beach or in the park. These are the pies that just warm my soul.”
He also plans to serve sausage rolls and fish and chips and sandwiches and rice bowls, as well as beer and wine.
The counter-service eatery will seat about 40 guests at communal tables that are inviting to everyone, including families. “I’m a dad, and I want people to feel comfortable swinging by with their kids.”
New Zealand sporting events like rugby and cricket will be shown projected onto a screen, and a television in the corner will air New Zealand news and TV shows.
After opening, Harvey plans to continue to sell his savory pies to wholesale customers and at farmers markets including Grant Park Farmers Market and Oakhurst Farmers Market.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy of Tandoori Pizza and Wings