Tropical cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise opens in the Lee + White food hall

Cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise opens tomorrow in the Lee + White food hall.

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

By
17 minutes ago

Strangers in Paradise, a cocktail bar from Electric Hospitality (Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, Muchacho, Ranger Station, the Electric Room), opens today in the Lee + White food hall at 929 Lee St. NW.

The concept, located in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood along the Westside Beltline, is modeled after a late ‘80s and early ‘90s beachside resort with a tropical setting and modern takes on classic resort drinks, according to a news release.

Menu items include the Shark Bite with Blanco tequila, prickly pear, Don’s Spice and lemon; Jungle Boat Skipper with rum, Campari, pineapple, lime and coconut; the Pink Flamingo with prosecco, watermelon, nectar, Aperol and lemon; and Cheeseburger in Paradise, which serves four and is made of rum, gin, lemon, lime, pineapple and coconut. Guests can also expect beer, wine and frozen libations.

A cocktail from forthcoming cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise.

“The cocktail selection at Strangers in Paradise aims to ignite the nostalgia of beachfront bars from decades past — fruity and playful, yet expertly crafted,” Brad Bernardo, Electric Hospitality’s vice president of operations, said in a prepared statement.

A cocktail from forthcoming cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise.

Electric Hospitality founder Michael Lennox said he wanted to create a resort-like atmosphere along Atlanta’s Beltline, offering “escapism for adults.” The space will include a palm leaf canopy, U-shaped bar, vintage postcards, thrifted decorations, a neon alligator and souvenir cups on the walls. There are 45 seats in total.

While Strangers in Paradise won’t have its own food menu, guests can order from Lee + White food hall tenants including Vietvana Pho Noodle House, Pastaholics, Costa Coffee, Sakura Sake, Gekko, Mochinut, Sweet Peach, Honeysuckle Gelato and Original Hot Dog Factory.

Lee + White is also home to Boxcar, Hop City Craft Beer and Wine, Monday Night Brewing, Best End Brewing, El Tesoro and Wild Heaven Brewery.

Strangers in Paradise will be open 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Electric Hospitality is behind several of Atlanta’s eclectic food and drink concepts, including coffee and taco concept Muchacho, which opened in Reynoldstown in 2017, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall on the Eastside Beltline and Ranger Station, a cocktail bar that opened above Ladybird in 2022.

In October, chef Joe Schafer, formerly chief culinary officer at State Farm Arena, joined Electric Hospitality as the vice president of culinary with plans to help expand Electric Hospitality’s event and catering arm, the Electric Room in west Midtown’s Star Metals District, and update the Muchacho and Ladybird menus.

A representative for Electric Hospitality did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for more information.

