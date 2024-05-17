Tropical cocktail bar Strangers in Paradise opens in the Lee + White food hall

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

“The cocktail selection at Strangers in Paradise aims to ignite the nostalgia of beachfront bars from decades past — fruity and playful, yet expertly crafted,” Brad Bernardo, Electric Hospitality’s vice president of operations, said in a prepared statement.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Electric Hospitality founder Michael Lennox said he wanted to create a resort-like atmosphere along Atlanta’s Beltline, offering “escapism for adults.” The space will include a palm leaf canopy, U-shaped bar, vintage postcards, thrifted decorations, a neon alligator and souvenir cups on the walls. There are 45 seats in total.

While Strangers in Paradise won’t have its own food menu, guests can order from Lee + White food hall tenants including Vietvana Pho Noodle House, Pastaholics, Costa Coffee, Sakura Sake, Gekko, Mochinut, Sweet Peach, Honeysuckle Gelato and Original Hot Dog Factory.

Lee + White is also home to Boxcar, Hop City Craft Beer and Wine, Monday Night Brewing, Best End Brewing, El Tesoro and Wild Heaven Brewery.

Strangers in Paradise will be open 4-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and noon-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Electric Hospitality is behind several of Atlanta’s eclectic food and drink concepts, including coffee and taco concept Muchacho, which opened in Reynoldstown in 2017, Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall on the Eastside Beltline and Ranger Station, a cocktail bar that opened above Ladybird in 2022.

In October, chef Joe Schafer, formerly chief culinary officer at State Farm Arena, joined Electric Hospitality as the vice president of culinary with plans to help expand Electric Hospitality’s event and catering arm, the Electric Room in west Midtown’s Star Metals District, and update the Muchacho and Ladybird menus.

A representative for Electric Hospitality did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s request for more information.

Explore The ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.