Food & Dining

Fire on Main Street in College Park shuts down three restaurants

Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen, Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles and Real Milk and Honey closed indefinitely
Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

Virgil's Gullah Kitchen and Bar. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.
By
1 hour ago

A fire that broke out Thursday morning in the kitchen of Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen in College Park forced the restaurant and its two neighbors to close.

Sterling Jones, the interim fire chief of the College Park Fire Department, confirmed that the fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. at 3721 Main St. Jones said firefighters were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes, but continued to work to find hot spots in other parts of the restaurant. The street was shut down between Harvard and Princeton avenues while firefighters cleared the area.

Jones said the cause of the fire likely won’t be confirmed for at least a day. In addition to Virgil’s, neighboring restaurants the Real Milk and Honey and Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles were also forced to close due to concerns over smoke damage and hot spots in those storefronts.

Gregory “Gee” Smalls, who co-owns Virgil’s, said the restaurant wasn’t yet open when the fire broke out.

He said the smoke and water damage is extensive and estimates the restaurant could be closed for months if the kitchen needs to be rebuilt. He’s hoping to find positions for the restaurant’s 30 employees at other Virgil’s locations in west Midtown and Conyers, but said he likely won’t be able to accommodate all of them.

“We had just finished remodeling the restaurant,” said Smalls. “This is obviously a major inconvenience, but I’m sure we’ll bounce back. We’re just so glad that no one was hurt.”

A representative for the Real Milk and Honey said there were about 20 customers in the restaurant when the fire broke out, who were all evacuated quickly at the rear of the building. She said she thinks that the restaurant will be able to reopen by the end of the weekend.

A representative for Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles was not immediately available for comment, and it’s unclear how long it will be closed.

This is a developing story. Please return to to AJC.com for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information regarding the temporary closure of the Real Milk and Honey.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Rockdale gives OK for businesses, schools to reopen after BioLab fire
Placeholder Image

Credit: GoFundMe

Funeral planned for mother who died in Roswell apartment fire
Placeholder Image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 hospitalized after diesel fire breaks out at Cherokee business
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia county says it's suing company over chemical fire
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Feel like pizza? Try one of these 11 new metro Atlanta restaurants
Apple cider brings fall flavors to sweet, savory recipes
Contrast Artisan Ales opens second location in Marietta
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: For The Washington Post

Election a ‘scary moment’ for those helping refugees come to Georgia
Quiet on Georgia’s sets. Slowdown in TV and film production hits workers
‘He could be a bona fide ace.’ How Spencer Schwellenbach’s breakout affects Braves’...