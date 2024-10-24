Fire on Main Street in College Park shuts down three restaurants

Gregory “Gee” Smalls, who co-owns Virgil’s, said the restaurant wasn’t yet open when the fire broke out.

He said the smoke and water damage is extensive and estimates the restaurant could be closed for months if the kitchen needs to be rebuilt. He’s hoping to find positions for the restaurant’s 30 employees at other Virgil’s locations in west Midtown and Conyers, but said he likely won’t be able to accommodate all of them.

“We had just finished remodeling the restaurant,” said Smalls. “This is obviously a major inconvenience, but I’m sure we’ll bounce back. We’re just so glad that no one was hurt.”

A representative for the Real Milk and Honey said there were about 20 customers in the restaurant when the fire broke out, who were all evacuated quickly at the rear of the building. She said she thinks that the restaurant will be able to reopen by the end of the weekend.

A representative for Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles was not immediately available for comment, and it’s unclear how long it will be closed.

This is a developing story. Please return to to AJC.com for updates.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information regarding the temporary closure of the Real Milk and Honey.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.