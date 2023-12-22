New food and drink options at the Atlanta airport and more restaurant news

Inside Southern National Market, the Pizza Boxx will serve pizzas including four cheese, smoked chicken, and beef bulgogi, plus sides like wings, meatballs, and soups.

The retail side of Southern National Market will stock Southern National items like bourbon honey, peach butter, and mustard, as well as gifts like gourmet pecans, chocolates, and pralines from other local vendors.

Opening Dec. 23, Vino Volo from airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère will feature wines from local wineries including Chateau Elan, Three Sisters and Georgia Winery and craft beers and ciders from breweries like New Realm Brewing, Urban Tree Cidery and Monday Night Brewing. The bar also highlights wine flights.

Food options will be provided by Nutter and will feature breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Founded in 2005, Vino Volo has locations in 35 airports across the U.S. and Canada since 2005.

The extended terminal ends with a large circular atrium that will be home to more retail and dining options, all operated by Paradies Lagardère.

Other dining options opening in early 2024 in the new Concourse T expansion include Starbucks and Tropical Smoothie.

Atlanta rappers T.I. and Killer Mike have secured a $1.2 million loan to reopen and grow the Bankhead Seafood brand, according to a press release.

The restaurant is expected to reopen in the second half of 2024. Bankhead Seafood closed suddenly in 2018 after 50 years.

Memphis wing chain D’Bo’s Daiquiris Wings and Seafood will open its first Atlanta location next year at 349 Decatur St. SE in the Pencil Factory Flats, What Now Atlanta reports.

Coffee shop Green Beans ATL is set to open in early 2024 at 760 United Ave. SE in Grant Park, What Now Atlanta reports.

