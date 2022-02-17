Hamburger icon
Podcast: Solving cold cases with Acworth’s Jeremy Sides

January 22, 2022 Atlanta - Jeremy Sides prepares to dive in the Chattahoochee River for his YouTube channel "Exploring with Nug" on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Jeremy Sides hosts the YouTube channel "Exploring with Nug." He's a scuba diver who aides in the recovery of lost or stolen property. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

This week, we’ll hear from a man from Acworth who is solving cold cases.

Acworth’s Jeremy Sides, a former Navy man and father of two, is an entrepreneur and a metal-detecting hobbyist, who started out searching for Civil War relics in the woods and creeks. His fondness for finding gold nuggets earned him the nickname “Nug,” and he began documenting his exploits on his YouTube channel, Exploring with Nug. His career took a dramatic turn in November when he scanned the creeks around Sparta, Tennessee, and found a submerged Pontiac with two teenagers inside. They were Jeremy Bechtel and Erin Foster, missing since April 3, 2000. Since then, Sides has become part of a growing group of freelance sleuths seeking out mysteries and posting their exploits online. The AJC’s Bo Emerson recently spoke with Sides about his work for this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

