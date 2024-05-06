Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day

Events

Countryside lunch. Take your favorite Mom to Chattahoochee Hills for a relaxing Mother’s Day four-course prix fixe lunch at the Farmhouse at Serenbe. The farm-to-table menu will feature organic, seasonal options such as crab cakes; strawberry gazpacho; a third course with buttermilk fried chicken, herb-crusted rack of lamb or pan seared grouper, each served with truffle mac and cheese, green beans and corn succotash; and choice of dessert. $85 per person. Noon-4:30 p.m. May 12. 10950 Hutcheson Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2622, serenbefarmhouse.com

Teatime. Plan an elegant day with gal pals for afternoon tea at the Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta. In addition to lavish imported teas, guest can tantalize their taste buds with salmon, prosciutto and egg salad sandwiches, scones, cherry blossom macarons, cupcakes and other delectables. Toast the ladies in your party by adding glasses of champagne paired with strawberries and cream. Seatings are available at noon and 3 p.m. Saturdays, May 4 and 11. Reservations are required. $80-$98 per person; $45 for children ages 3-12. 181 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 404-659-0400, ritzcarlton.com

A bit of bliss. Relaxation calls for a visit to Utopia Foot & Shoulder Massage for a special Mother’s Day package featuring a foot, back and shoulder massage plus a scalp massage and chocolate foot scrub. To help her continue to enjoy me time, consider gifting a three-visit membership package with massage service times ranging from 30 to 90 minutes per visit. Mother’s Day special available May 11-12, $85. Membership package, $90-$192. 465 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404.228.4183, utopiaatlanta.com

Credit: BRUCE SILCOX Credit: BRUCE SILCOX

Arts and crafts. Give her a reprieve by taking the kids to a special Mother’s Day program at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. There, kids can design, color and fold cards which, when unfolded, looks like a flower that mom will surely treasure. Other activities include story time readings of “Fly, Girl, Fly!” by Nancy Roe Pimm and “Jonathan and His Mommy” by Irene Smalls. Activities are included with regular admission. $2.67-$17.95, free for 11 months and younger. May 12. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Flower power. In advance of Mother’s Day, head to the flower fete known as Bodacious Blooms at Buckhead Village. Guests can experience larger-than-life floral installations, participate in floral workshops, view in-store activations, take tons of bright, flowery photos and more. Additionally, there will be the buckheadRUN! 5K with giveaways for people, a pre-race for dogs, flower costume contest and street festival. Free. Race, 7-10 a.m.; festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 4. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. buckheadvillagedistrict.com/bodacious-blooms-2024

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Sweet treats. Treat her with gourmet, extra-large chewy cookies from Sugar Shane’s in yummy flavors such as strawberry shortcake, red velvet cream cheese, s’mores and the popular cookies and cream made with Oreo chunks and a cookies and cream bar. Cookies are available a la carte, as a platter and cookie cake. Four locations — Midtown, Ponce City Market, Sandy Springs and Kennesaw — make it easy for in-store purchases or local delivery to her door. Prices vary. sugarshanes.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Live music. Make it a date night or ladies night out with a visit to City Winery Atlanta for a Mother’s Day weekend performance featuring violinist Ken Ford, who plays everything from jazz to blues and R&B to hip-hop. This concert is appropriate for moms of all ages. On May 11, doors open at 6:30 p.m.; performance begins at 8 p.m. On May 12, doors open at 5:30 p.m.; performance begins at 7 p.m. $55-$68. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com/atlanta

Gifts

Carry-all. Moms are notorious for carrying much-needed items like hand sanitizer, tissues, bandages, peppermints, lotion and more in their bag. Dooney & Burke offers the perfect pebble-grain saddle bag that can accommodate the all of those plus a variety of her personal faves. This bag is compact enough for everyday use thanks to three pockets, a lined interior and an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap that can keep her hands-free when she’s on the go. The latter is particularly important so she can do things such as keep her kiddo close, stroll with friends or hold hands with her significant other. Available in black, natural and red. $268. dooney.com

Also known as. She’s Mommy, Mom, Momma or — like the Mama Charm Necklace from Maison Miru reads — Mama. The necklace features the Mama charm and an 18″ paperclip necklace in stainless steel with thick-plated 14k gold or silver. $180. maisonmiru.com