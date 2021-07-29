ajc logo
X

Podcast: How the Rosenwald Schools powered a renaissance in Black America

Elroy and Sophia Williams hold a photo of Sophia's grandparents, who were born in slavery but accumulated 1,200 acres of farmland and contributed two acres for a Rosenwald school. They are standing in that structure, the former Hopewell School in Bastrop County, Texas, which Elroy is working to preserve Photo: Andrew Feiler
Caption
Elroy and Sophia Williams hold a photo of Sophia's grandparents, who were born in slavery but accumulated 1,200 acres of farmland and contributed two acres for a Rosenwald school. They are standing in that structure, the former Hopewell School in Bastrop County, Texas, which Elroy is working to preserve Photo: Andrew Feiler

Credit: Andrew Feiler

Credit: Andrew Feiler

Podcasts
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

This week, we’ll hear from Atlanta photographer Andrew Feiler about some historic buildings and their impact.

Hidden all over the South are structures that once powered a renaissance in Black America. Some are modest, two-room clapboard structures. Others are three-story brick buildings. All were built through a unique partnership between white mail-order magnate Julius Rosenwald and Black educator and leader Booker T. Washington. Atlanta photographer Andrew Feiler discovered the story of these structures while working on another project, and was shocked that he hadn’t heard the name Rosenwald before. In 2014 Feiler set out to find and photograph the Rosenwald schools that still stand, and to bring the Rosenwald story into the light. The AJC’s Bo Emerson recently spoke with Feiler about his work and he’ll bring us that conversation.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Podcast: ‘Girls5eva’ songwriter and producer Jeff Richmond

Podcast: Candytopia is a world of sweet treats

Podcast: Our favorite novelty songs since 1960

Podcast: A chat with Ilana Richards of Levity Farms

Podcast: Talking with Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage.

In Other News
1
Podcast: A visit to ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’
2
Podcast: ‘Girls5eva’ songwriter and producer Jeff Richmond
3
Podcast: Candytopia is a wonderland of sweet treats
4
Podcast: A look at Atlanta’s changing dining scene
5
Podcast: Lin-Manuel Miranda talks about ‘In the Heights’
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top