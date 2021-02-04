X

Podcast: Safe, outdoor winter activities in Atlanta

The limb patterns of deciduous hardwood trees in winter can be like natural sculptures in which many people find great beauty. Charles Seabrook for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The limb patterns of deciduous hardwood trees in winter can be like natural sculptures in which many people find great beauty. Charles Seabrook for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Things To Do | 50 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we’re talking about Atlanta’s winter things to do

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.

This week, we offer up a few ideas for wintertime fun.

Winter is often the time when we cherish quiet weekends inside, cuddled up in our favorite blankets, binge-watching movies and comforted with take-out and wine. But, if you’re looking for ways to get out of the house in these colder months, freelance writer Nina Hemphill Reeder will bring us a few fun and fulfilling things to accent your winter on this week’s podcast.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

AJC 2020 holiday guide

More from accessAtlanta podcast:

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.