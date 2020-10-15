Podcast: Dining in Atlanta in the age of COVID-19

The dining team checks in with local restaurants to find out how the business is coping, including efforts to winterize their outdoor spaces. The story is part of a major package that looks at dining and how the restaurant business is coping during the pandemic. Hear all about it from the dining team and some local restaurant owners and chefs on this week’s podcast.

