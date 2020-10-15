X

Podcast: Dining in Atlanta in the age of COVID-19

1920 Tavern Owner Jenna Aronowitz takes the temperature of bartender Shane Goode before the Roswell restaurant opens for sit down meals Monday, April 27, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week on accessAtlanta, how the Atlanta food and beverage industry feeds its communities and provides safe gathering places

This week, we look at how restaurants are coping with a changing world. When public health officials recommended socially distanced outdoor dining as the safest way to eat at restaurants during the pandemic, food and drink establishments responded by expanding the footprint of their patios and plopping picnic tables in their parking lots.

The dining team checks in with local restaurants to find out how the business is coping, including efforts to winterize their outdoor spaces. The story is part of a major package that looks at dining and how the restaurant business is coping during the pandemic. Hear all about it from the dining team and some local restaurant owners and chefs on this week’s podcast.

