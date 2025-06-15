Credit: Photo courtesy of Fernbank Credit: Photo courtesy of Fernbank

Fernbank … but LATER

Help kick off Fernbank’s new after-hours summer series, which opens with a theme of Grand Slam Science. Activities will explore the science of sports, and the MLB Atlanta All-Star Cards, which depict Fernbank and its dinosaurs, will be featured.

6-9 p.m. Friday. $22.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

“Harold and the Purple Crayon”

Join the whimsical world of Harold at the Center for Puppetry Arts as he creates adventures using his purple crayon. Tickets include the live performance, admission to the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and a Create-A-Puppet Workshop to-go kit.

10 a.m. and noon Friday, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $25,, $30 VIP. Ages 1-12 $19, VIP child $24. Free for children under 1. Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-873-3391.

Southeast Plant Show

Shop for plants and the products and accessories you’ll need to care for them. Live demonstrations, raffles and giveaways are also a part of the event.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $15 one-day general admission, $25 two-day. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 678-769-5550.

Family Fun Day Party

Lasso your crew and head to the Western-themed fun at Cumberland Mall with food and activities such as line dancing, face painting, a petting zoo, a karaoke contest and more.

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday. Cumberland Mall (parking lot across from Round One and Dick’s Sporting Goods), 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta. 770-435-2206.

Sneaker Con Atlanta

Buy, sell and trade sought-after sneakers. Streetwear, apparel and accessories also will be available, and you’ll be able to get free authentication and cleaning for your kicks.

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday. $34.60 in advance, $37.40 day of event. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Cobb Museum of Art Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Cobb Museum of Art

“Metro Montage XXV” opening night reception

Celebrate the opening of the “Metro Montage XXV” exhibit, which features the work of more than 100 artists.

6-8 p.m. Saturday. $10. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1444.

The Creative Roots Artist Showcase

Bring the family to connect with nature in a new way in an indoor/outdoor experience that features nature-inspired art, family activities and access to scenic walking trails.

2-5 p.m. Saturday. Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 404-373-2222.

Atlanta International Night Market

Shop at more than 65 vendors and view street and stage performances that highlight Atlanta’s cultural diversity.

5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee.

Summertime Book Sale

Stock up on books to read this summer with bargains galore on children’s books for every age and plenty of fiction and nonfiction titles for adults. All proceeds will directly benefit the Roswell Library.

10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday, plus 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday. Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell. 404-612-9700.

Roswell Patriotic Celebration Concert

Celebrate our country with music from the Roswell United Methodist Choir and a big band. Performances will include patriotic standards such as “God Bless America” as well as a musical salute to the armed forces. Free preschool child care is available, but children are also welcome to attend the concert.

7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. Roswell United Methodist Church sanctuary, 814 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell. 770-993-6218.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Alpharetta Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Alpharetta

Alpharetta Moonlight Market

Shop at more than 50 artists’ booths, enjoy music and let the kids experience activities designed just for them. To-go beers and cocktails will also be available.

5-10 p.m. Friday. Town Green, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000.

Astronomy Club June Stargazer Event

Bring the family (and your telescope if you have one) out for a night of stargazing with the Atlanta Astronomy Club. The club will have telescopes set up, and members will answer questions and point out interesting constellations and objects in the nighttime sky.

7-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Morgan Falls Overlook Park, 200 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Lawrenceville Movie Club

Bring blankets or lawn chairs, indulge in some goodies from food trucks and watch “Hook” outdoors. The movie features Robin Williams as Peter Pan, Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell and Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook.

7-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Country music and line dancing

Join in the fun of a high-energy country concert from Way Down Yonder, and be sure to bring your boots to line dance.

7 p.m. Friday. $33.50 (includes fees). Aurora Theatre, Bartow & Leslie Morgan Cabaret, 128 E. Pike St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Orchestra Performance and Emerging Maestros Conducting Competition

Attend the final performance of the Georgia Festival of Music 2025 season, which features top orchestral musicians, including those from the Atlanta Symphony and the Atlanta Opera Orchestra. Six talented conductors will also compete in the Emerging Maestros Conducting Competition.

7:30-9 p.m. Saturday. $25. Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 781 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.