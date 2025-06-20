“Use staycations as an opportunity to rediscover and reconnect with what makes where you live so special,” Jonathan Katz, lecturer at Boston University’s School of Hospitality Administration, told WalletHub. “Try to identify experiences you will appreciate.”

There are plenty of opportunities in the city to fill each weekend of the summer, and likely some of the fall as well. Here’s a quick guide to start planning and reconnect to Atlanta.

Pick a hotel

If you would like to do a proper staycation, find a hotel away from your neighborhood and use it as a home base for your exploring.

Loews Atlanta Hotel is a great option for anyone looking for a lush spot to explore Midtown. The Thompson Atlanta, which opened this year in Buckhead, boasts swank accommodations and a rooftop bar. Or book a room at the historic Hotel Clermont, a boutique hotel built in 1924.

If you’re looking to get further out of town, check out Hotel Avalon in Alpharetta. It’s perfect for pool days — or an impromptu shopping spree.

You can also choose to save money and head home at the end of an adventurous day. That still counts as a staycation.

Check out a concert

A great way to escape your daily routine is to go to a concert, whether it’s for a longtime favorite artist or one you’ve never heard before. And Atlanta has a long list of venues to explore.

If you’re willing to spend more on a show, there’s always something big happening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or State Farm Arena downtown. Gas South Arena in Duluth and Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta also showcase huge concerts and comedy shows every week.

The Eastern, Variety Playhouse and The Masquerade typically house smaller artists, and are a great way to have an amazing live music experience without breaking the bank.

Lakewood Amphitheatre and Cadence Bank Amphitheatre both provide a beautiful summer nature experience and some amazing bands.

See a movie in an old theater

Something you can do in the evening or weekend afternoon is see a new movie in one of Atlanta’s old theaters.

The Tara Theatre in Buckhead, the Plaza Theatre and the Landmark Midtown Theatre, both in Midtown, are all great options for a unique moviegoing experience, whether you want to see a new release or one of the classics.

Many of these theaters often have experience nights to go along with the movies, so check their schedules online.

Try a new restaurant

It’s no secret that Atlanta is an amazing city for food, in every cuisine and price point you could want. However, when you’ve lived here for a while, it’s easy to stick to your favorites. Live a little and try something new.

The AJC Food and Dining team is always updating the new restaurants opening in and around Atlanta. Check out the recently released list of 63 must-try international restaurants in metro Atlanta.

Have a wellness day

It’s rare that we treat ourselves to a day of true rest and relaxation, making it the perfect opportunity for a chill staycation nearby.

Hotels like the Waldorf Astoria and the Four Seasons offer great options for premium spas in the area. There are also many wellness spas if you’re looking for a more holistic and personalized experience, like The Wellness Spot or Woodhouse Spa.

If you really want to treat yourself, book an appointment at Château Élan Resort & Winery in Braselton and make a whole day of it. Explore the vineyards and visit their tasting room.

Splash around

One of the city’s only downsides is its lack of nearby beaches to lounge around on, but we make up for it with swimming pools. In fact, WalletHub ranked Atlanta fourth in number of swimming pools per capita. If you don’t have a swimming pool to use at your will, there are still a ton of options.

The Grant Park Pool and the Candler Park Pool are great public options located within the city for when the days are so hot you need to cool down.

If you are looking for an elevated experience, book a day pass at a hotel like the W Atlanta-Downtown or Moxy Atlanta Midtown. Each offer stylish modern pools and unique cocktails.

Never stop being a tourist

The key to enjoying the summer is to make every day in your city a staycation. That means never stop being a tourist.

Try the popular restaurants that you’ve never bothered waiting for. Hike nearby waterfalls like Amicalola Falls State Park and Tallulah Gorge, although parking may be tough. Find inexpensive tickets for a baseball game at Truist Park. And if you’re up for the drive, pop up to the spanning Callaway Gardens and enjoy the hiking, bike trails and beautiful gardens.

“Be deliberate and experience things you don’t ordinarily do,” Katz told WalletHub. “Plan and avoid slipping into routine. Make your staycation meaningful and memorable.”