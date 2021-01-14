X

Podcast: What’s ahead for the Atlanta entertainment scene in 2021

Big Night Out, a three-night concert event, kicked off Friday, October 23, 2020, at Centennial Olympic Park. Pods help ensure social distancing for music fans, seen here enjoying Pigeons Playing Ping Pong. Photo: Ryan Fleisher for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Ryan Fleisher

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we’re talking about entertainment with Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho

This week, we take a look ahead into 2021.

For the arts and entertainment, both locally and nationally, it has been a tough year. We miss going to concerts. Touring companies of Broadway hits have shut down their road shows. Even the movie and TV industry have felt the impact, as production became both more expensive and more difficult. Will 2021 be a better year for entertainment? For a glimpse of what’s coming in 2021, arts and entertainment writers at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have provided a round-up of upcoming shows and events big and small, live and virtual.

Check out last week’s podcast for a look at local arts events and organizations. This week, we’ll look at entertainment options with Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

