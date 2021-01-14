Podcast: What’s ahead for the Atlanta entertainment scene in 2021

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.
This week, we take a look ahead into 2021.
For the arts and entertainment, both locally and nationally, it has been a tough year. We miss going to concerts. Touring companies of Broadway hits have shut down their road shows. Even the movie and TV industry have felt the impact, as production became both more expensive and more difficult. Will 2021 be a better year for entertainment? For a glimpse of what’s coming in 2021, arts and entertainment writers at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have provided a round-up of upcoming shows and events big and small, live and virtual.
Check out last week’s podcast for a look at local arts events and organizations. This week, we’ll look at entertainment options with Melissa Ruggieri and Rodney Ho.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
