Podcast: Classic live albums to revisit in 2020

FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, Bruce Springsteen, center, performs with Nils Lofgren, left, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band during their concert at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Springsteen will release a new rock album he recorded live in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. The Boss said Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, the album is called “Letter to You” and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released on Oct. 23. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello

Things To Do | 1 hour ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week on accessAtlanta, we talk about live music and some classic live albums.

We miss live concerts, and we bet many of you do, too. They’re slowly coming back, but in a very different form: smaller audiences, drive-in theaters and other outdoor venues with widely spaced seating. And while they can never take the place of the concert experience, live albums give us a taste of seeing our favorite artists onstage.

Live albums, of course, have been around for a very long time, and AJC music writer Melissa Ruggieri recently compiled a list of a few memorable live albums to revisit. On this week’s podcast, we talk about that list and more, and she’s brought along a special guest.

