Podcast: Classic live albums to revisit in 2020

Live albums, of course, have been around for a very long time, and AJC music writer Melissa Ruggieri recently compiled a list of a few memorable live albums to revisit. On this week’s podcast, we talk about that list and more, and she’s brought along a special guest.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.