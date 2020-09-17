Podcast: Classic live albums to revisit in 2020

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
We miss live concerts, and we bet many of you do, too. They’re slowly coming back, but in a very different form: smaller audiences, drive-in theaters and other outdoor venues with widely spaced seating. And while they can never take the place of the concert experience, live albums give us a taste of seeing our favorite artists onstage.
Live albums, of course, have been around for a very long time, and AJC music writer Melissa Ruggieri recently compiled a list of a few memorable live albums to revisit. On this week’s podcast, we talk about that list and more, and she’s brought along a special guest.
