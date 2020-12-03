Podcast: Tips for reimagining holiday cooking, traditions in 2020

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and for some, it was bittersweet without in-person gatherings with loved ones. Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve also might not have the usual bevy of family and friends. So, how can we keep things merry and bright as we finish out this challenging year? Cooking can be part of the answer.

On this week’s podcast, AJC dining editor Ligaya Figueras spoke with a few culinarians – Cynthia Graubart, Chadwick Boyd and Ashley English – to see how they’re making the best of the holidays.