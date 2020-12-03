X

Podcast: Tips for reimagining holiday cooking, traditions in 2020

“Thanksgiving for Two (or Four): 20 Easy Holiday Favorites" by Cynthia Graubart (Empire Press, 2020) is available as an ebook ($3.99) and paperback (9.99) on Amazon. Courtesy of Cynthia Graubart
Credit: Cynthia Graubart

Things To Do | 58 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In this episode of accessAtlanta, how culinarians are making the best of the holidays

This week, we’ll take a look at some food-inspired ways to make this unusual holiday season a little brighter.

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and for some, it was bittersweet without in-person gatherings with loved ones. Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve also might not have the usual bevy of family and friends. So, how can we keep things merry and bright as we finish out this challenging year? Cooking can be part of the answer.

On this week’s podcast, AJC dining editor Ligaya Figueras spoke with a few culinarians –  Cynthia Graubart, Chadwick Boyd and Ashley English – to see how they’re making the best of the holidays.

