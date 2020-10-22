Podcast: Omari Hardwick talks new movie ‘Spell’

Movies being released to theaters is still a rarity these days, but one that will hit the big screen is “Spell.” Omari Hardwick stars in this tale of dark magic and sinister ritual that is being released just in time for Halloween. The movie will also be available on video-on-demand on Oct. 30. In this week’s episode of accessAtlanta, AJC reporter Rodney Ho spoke with the former college football player and University of Georgia graduate about the film and his starring role.