Podcast: What’s ahead for the Atlanta arts scene in 2021

April 9, 2020 Atlanta: A building on the skyline bears the message thanks frontline workers behind the Skyview Ferris Wheel bathed in blue as part of an initiative to salute essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Atlanta. The Light It Blue event includes more than 150 major sports and entertainment venues and historic landmarks and buildings across the United States. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Access Atlanta | Jan 7, 2021
This week, we’re talking about the arts with Bo Emerson and Rosalind Bentley

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.

This week, we take a look ahead into 2021.

For the arts and entertainment, both locally and nationally, it has been tough year. Theaters and playhouses remained dark or shifted to virtual-only performances. Concert halls were empty, though some performers shifted to drive-in concerts and online performances. Museums and galleries closed their doors to the public for months. Will things improve in 2021? For a glimpse of what’s to come this year, arts and entertainment writers at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have provided a round-up of upcoming shows and events big and small, live and virtual.

Next week, we’ll look at entertainment options, but on this week’s podcast we’re talking about the arts with Bo Emerson and Rosalind Bentley.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

