Podcast: What’s ahead for the Atlanta arts scene in 2021

For the arts and entertainment, both locally and nationally, it has been tough year. Theaters and playhouses remained dark or shifted to virtual-only performances. Concert halls were empty, though some performers shifted to drive-in concerts and online performances. Museums and galleries closed their doors to the public for months. Will things improve in 2021? For a glimpse of what’s to come this year, arts and entertainment writers at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution have provided a round-up of upcoming shows and events big and small, live and virtual.

Next week, we’ll look at entertainment options, but on this week’s podcast we’re talking about the arts with Bo Emerson and Rosalind Bentley.