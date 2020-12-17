X

Podcast: The year in music with Melissa Ruggieri

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit rocked a sold-out crowd of concert devotees on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the parking lot of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. This was the first in a series of "Live From the Drive-In" concerts produced by Live Nation. Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit rocked a sold-out crowd of concert devotees on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the parking lot of Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. This was the first in a series of "Live From the Drive-In" concerts produced by Live Nation. Photo: Robb Cohen for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we talk about the year in music with Melissa Ruggieri.

The pandemic has had a major impact on everything this year, and the recording industry is no exception. Despite all of the obstacles and upheaval, 2020 was a pretty good year for music, at least the recorded variety. Live music is a different and more troubling story.

Take a look back at the sounds of 2020 on this week’s AccessAtlanta podcast.

