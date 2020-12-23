Podcast: Dawn Williams Boyd’s visual arts show at Atlanta Contemporary

Like everything else, the visual arts have felt the impact of the pandemic. It’s made it more difficult to see the work in person, but it’s also prompted museums and galleries to expand online access. This week, we’re talking about the work of Dawn Williams Boyd, whose work you can actually see in person at the Atlanta Contemporary Art Center. It offers a perspective on the Black experience, through the medium of quilts, or, as they’re referred to here, cloth paintings. Rosalind Bentley brings us a couple of conversations about this show on this week’s AccessAtlanta podcast.

