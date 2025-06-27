Where Can I Find It
Where Can I Find It

Where can I find it: quarts of half-sour pickles, tie donation

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Q: Quarts of half-sour pickles have become scarce in Atlanta stores. Aldi and Lidl sold them, then stopped. Both had store brands produced by Patriot Pickles in New Jersey.

They had an excellent shelf life and were bright green and a real deli classic. Publix carried the Grillo’s brand, and they stopped. Your DeKalb Farmers Market carries the Ba-Tampte brand in glass jars, but they turn from half-sour to sour all too quickly.

There are distributors here, but they only carry 5-gallon buckets for food service. Does anyone carry a good half-sour pickle in a consumer-friendly plastic container? Thanks. — Jeff Francés, Atlanta

Ingredients in the half-sour pickles sold at Buford Highway Farmers Market include water, sugar, salt, dill and garlic. (Courtesy)

Credit: BHFM

icon to expand image

Credit: BHFM

A: Unlike vinegar-based pickles, half-sour pickles are brined in a seasoned salt-and-water solution, resulting in a partially fermented pickle with a mild flavor. You’ll find half-sour pickles in plastic tubs for $3.29 per pound at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Hwy., Doraville, 770-455-0770.

Q: Sometime in the past, there was a name and location of an individual or business that accepted neckties and used them in a constructive manner. I have a number of clean, mostly silk ties from years of being an executive, when they were part of the work dress. Please advise. Thank you. — Anthony Luchtefeld, Cumming

A: The mission statement of the Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency is “To empower financially vulnerable individuals in our community to become self-sufficient, sustainably employed contributors to society.” Among its services, the ACSS assists veterans through its CVET program, which offers aid in entering the civilian workforce. With that goal in mind, the ACSS maintains the Career Closet for all participants who need professional clothing. You can drop off gently used men’s and women’s business attire, including ties, to the ACSS satellite office at Westside Works, 261 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., Atlanta, 404-458-6413. For more information, visit atlantacss.org.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
More Stories

Keep Reading

Butter and Cream flavors like Cherry Pie (top) and Blueberry Cobbler (bottom) pair well with homemade waffle cones. (Courtesy of Butter and Cream)

Credit: Courtesy of Butter and Cream

Get the scoop on these metro Atlanta ice cream shops

These eight ice cream shops offer classic and creative ice cream flavors in metro Atlanta. Stores range from Butter & Cream in Decatur to Juke N Jive Creamery in Cumming.

Planned Slutty Vegan airport location is a no-go after chain’s restructuring

Multiple Slutty Vegan locations have recently closed over the past few years.

Duncan Hines parent Conagra Brands says it will phase out artificial colors

The Latest

Shop for plants and all the things you’ll need to keep them healthy at the Southeast Plant Show on Saturday and Sunday at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds.

Credit: Photo courtesy of the Southeast Plant Show

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

July Fourth fireworks shows to boom, sizzle, pop across metro Atlanta skies

‘It’s just us’: More than 75 years in, Atlanta’s last drive-in theater stands

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Macon Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.