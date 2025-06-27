Where can I find it: quarts of half-sour pickles, tie donation

Credit: BHFM Credit: BHFM

A: Unlike vinegar-based pickles, half-sour pickles are brined in a seasoned salt-and-water solution, resulting in a partially fermented pickle with a mild flavor. You’ll find half-sour pickles in plastic tubs for $3.29 per pound at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Hwy., Doraville, 770-455-0770.

Q: Sometime in the past, there was a name and location of an individual or business that accepted neckties and used them in a constructive manner. I have a number of clean, mostly silk ties from years of being an executive, when they were part of the work dress. Please advise. Thank you. — Anthony Luchtefeld, Cumming

A: The mission statement of the Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency is “To empower financially vulnerable individuals in our community to become self-sufficient, sustainably employed contributors to society.” Among its services, the ACSS assists veterans through its CVET program, which offers aid in entering the civilian workforce. With that goal in mind, the ACSS maintains the Career Closet for all participants who need professional clothing. You can drop off gently used men’s and women’s business attire, including ties, to the ACSS satellite office at Westside Works, 261 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., Atlanta, 404-458-6413. For more information, visit atlantacss.org.

