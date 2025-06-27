Where can I find it: quarts of half-sour pickles, tie donation

Q: Quarts of half-sour pickles have become scarce in Atlanta stores. Aldi and Lidl sold them, then stopped. Both had store brands produced by Patriot Pickles in New Jersey.
They had an excellent shelf life and were bright green and a real deli classic. Publix carried the Grillo’s brand, and they stopped. Your DeKalb Farmers Market carries the Ba-Tampte brand in glass jars, but they turn from half-sour to sour all too quickly.
There are distributors here, but they only carry 5-gallon buckets for food service. Does anyone carry a good half-sour pickle in a consumer-friendly plastic container? Thanks. — Jeff Francés, Atlanta
Credit: BHFM
Credit: BHFM
A: Unlike vinegar-based pickles, half-sour pickles are brined in a seasoned salt-and-water solution, resulting in a partially fermented pickle with a mild flavor. You’ll find half-sour pickles in plastic tubs for $3.29 per pound at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Hwy., Doraville, 770-455-0770.
Q: Sometime in the past, there was a name and location of an individual or business that accepted neckties and used them in a constructive manner. I have a number of clean, mostly silk ties from years of being an executive, when they were part of the work dress. Please advise. Thank you. — Anthony Luchtefeld, Cumming
A: The mission statement of the Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency is “To empower financially vulnerable individuals in our community to become self-sufficient, sustainably employed contributors to society.” Among its services, the ACSS assists veterans through its CVET program, which offers aid in entering the civilian workforce. With that goal in mind, the ACSS maintains the Career Closet for all participants who need professional clothing. You can drop off gently used men’s and women’s business attire, including ties, to the ACSS satellite office at Westside Works, 261 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., Atlanta, 404-458-6413. For more information, visit atlantacss.org.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
