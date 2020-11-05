Podcast interview: Pylon, one of Athens' most influential bands

Back in 2009 following the death of Pylon’s guitarist Randy Bewley, the B-52s' Fred Schneider told the AJC, “To me, Pylon was the best band to ever come out of Athens. It still is.” Now, more than 40 years after the band’s debut single “Cool”/"Dub," Pylon will release a career retrospective box set that includes some never-before-released recordings.

In this week’s podcast, we talk with Pylon’s vocalist Vanessa Briscoe Hay and bassist Michael Lachowski about this new treasure trove.