Podcast interview: Pylon, one of Athens' most influential bands

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, we take a look at a new box set of recordings by one of Athens' most influential bands.
Back in 2009 following the death of Pylon’s guitarist Randy Bewley, the B-52s' Fred Schneider told the AJC, “To me, Pylon was the best band to ever come out of Athens. It still is.” Now, more than 40 years after the band’s debut single “Cool”/"Dub," Pylon will release a career retrospective box set that includes some never-before-released recordings.
In this week’s podcast, we talk with Pylon’s vocalist Vanessa Briscoe Hay and bassist Michael Lachowski about this new treasure trove.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
More from accessAtlanta podcast: