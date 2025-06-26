Fireworks and the Fourth of July are an annual tradition, with many cities and organizations hosting colorful displays that will cause crowds to “ooh” and “aah.” You’ll find plenty of fireworks shows scheduled throughout the metro Atlanta area, with most happening on July 4 and others getting an earlier start on the celebrations. Although fireworks are the highlights, many metro Independence Day events also include parades, live music, food trucks and more.
Check out the following metro Atlanta fireworks shows celebrating the red, white and blue:
Independence Celebration
Get an early start on your Independence Day Celebration as Loganville hosts activities for kids, food vendors and a band. Fireworks will follow the concert.
6 p.m. event start, 7:30 p.m. concert, fireworks after concert. Saturday. Free. West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road, Loganville. 770-466-1165, tockify.com.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park
Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park
Fantastic Fourth Celebration
Head to Stone Mountain for a drone and light show with a formation of 250 drones creating the image of an eagle, with most drones releasing fireworks from its wings and tail. Afterward, a fireworks show will soar above the mountain. Park officials recommend arriving before 5 p.m., especially on July 4.
9:30 p.m. Tuesday through July 7. $5 and up for drone and light show plus fireworks. $20 daily parking. $39.99 adult Attractions Ticket, which also includes drone and light show, plus fireworks; $36.99 kids. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686, stonemountainpark.com.
Prelude to the Fourth
Buy snacks and treats from food trucks and enjoy live music at Lawrenceville’s Prelude to the Fourth event. The evening will culminate in a fireworks show.
5-9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653, lawrencevillega.org.
Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race Celebration
Fireworks will be a part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race celebrations for the first time since 2016 as they illuminate the sky from the Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square. Race participants will have access to a special viewing area, but the fireworks will also be visible throughout Buckhead and other areas.
9:15 p.m. Thursday. Registered race participants and their guests can watch from the pedestrian area on Peachtree Road between Lenox Parkway and Lenox Road, free to watch from other areas. Fireworks launched from Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-231-9064, atlantatrackclub.org.
Celebration of Independence
Head to Main Street in Tucker for live music from the Faster Horses, tunes with DJ Fernando, food trucks and a kids zone with free bounce houses and more. A fireworks display will get underway at 9:15 p.m.
6-11 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2335 Main St., Tucker. 678-597-9040, tuckerga.gov/summer.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachtree City
Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachtree City
Peachtree City Fourth of July Celebration
Start your Independence Day with a morning parade that steps off at Village on the Green on Peachtree Parkway and ends at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex. Continue the fun after dark when fireworks will light up the sky over Lake Peachtree.
9 a.m. parade, fireworks after dark. July 4. Village on the Green, South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City. 678-216-0282, visitpeachtreecity.com.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Jason Humphrey
Credit: Photo courtesy of Jason Humphrey
Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park
Head to this celebration on Lake Acworth to view one of metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays. You’ll also be able to listen to live music and enjoy activities for all ages.
4-10 p.m. July 4. Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-974-8813, acworthtourism.org.
Parade and Fireworks Over Newnan July 4th Festival
Start your day with an Independence Day parade and head to a festival later in the day, where you’ll be able to buy treats at food trucks, shop at vendors and take your kids to the Life Zone, which hosts kid-friendly entertainment. Live music and fireworks also add to the fun at this Newnan festival.
9 a.m. parade start. Free. July 4. Veteran’s Memorial Park, 100 Court St., Newnan. newnanga.gov.
5 p.m. festival gates open, fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. Free. Newnan High School lower field, 109 LaGrange St., Newnan. 678-673-5436, facebook.com.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Roswell
Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Roswell
Roswell 4th of July Celebration
Bring chairs and blankets to spread out at one of several fireworks viewing areas throughout Roswell Area Park. Live music, entertainment and food trucks will be available, and fireworks will start at sunset.
6-10 p.m. July 4. Free. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727, roswell365.com.
4th of July Extravaganza
Jagged Edge headlines a concert that also features Juiicy 2xs and Austin Rogers. Food and other vendors will be on-site, and after the concert, the city of Stockbridge will put on a giant fireworks show.
5 p.m. gates open, 7-11 p.m. concert followed by fireworks. July 4. Free. VyStar Amphitheater at the Bridge, 4650 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge. 678-701-6114, visithenrycountygeorgia.com.
4th of July Fireworks at Wills Park
Bring a blanket, a picnic and some games to add to the fun before Alpharetta’s fireworks show starts at dusk.
9:15 fireworks, 5-9 p.m. concessions for purchase at Wills Park Equestrian Center, 7-9 p.m. concessions at Wills Park Pool. July 4. Free. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000, alpharetta.ga.us.
4th in the Park Celebration
The fun starts early in the day at Marietta’s celebration, with a parade, live concerts, a kids’ zone, an arts and crafts show, carnival games and festival food. A fireworks finale wraps up the day of celebration.
10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with fireworks at dark. July 4. Free. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov.
Powder Springs 4th of July Festival
See live performances from Black Lion Reggae and the A-Town A-List band, let the kids play in an area designed just for them and enjoy looking at the rides participating in a car cruise-in. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.
6-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Downtown Powder Springs and Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666, cityofpowdersprings.org.
Credit: Photo courtesy of the Southeast Plant Show
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
