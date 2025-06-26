Things to Do
July Fourth fireworks shows to boom, sizzle, pop across metro Atlanta skies

Patriotic pyrotechnic displays will culminate days of celebrations that will include parades, concerts, kids activities and more.
Fireworks will be set off at dusk at Alpharetta’s Independence Day event at Wills Park. The photo shows a view of a previous year’s fireworks from the nearby Walk of Memories at American Legion Post 201. (Courtesy of Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau/Jack Tuszynski)

Credit: Jack Tuszynski/PhotoJack.net

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Fireworks and the Fourth of July are an annual tradition, with many cities and organizations hosting colorful displays that will cause crowds to “ooh” and “aah.” You’ll find plenty of fireworks shows scheduled throughout the metro Atlanta area, with most happening on July 4 and others getting an earlier start on the celebrations. Although fireworks are the highlights, many metro Independence Day events also include parades, live music, food trucks and more.

Check out the following metro Atlanta fireworks shows celebrating the red, white and blue:

Independence Celebration

Get an early start on your Independence Day Celebration as Loganville hosts activities for kids, food vendors and a band. Fireworks will follow the concert.

6 p.m. event start, 7:30 p.m. concert, fireworks after concert. Saturday. Free. West Walton Park, 925 Twin Lakes Road, Loganville. 770-466-1165, tockify.com.

The Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park will feature a drone and light show creating the image of an eagle, with fireworks released from its wings and tail. A fireworks show will follow the display. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park

Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Head to Stone Mountain for a drone and light show with a formation of 250 drones creating the image of an eagle, with most drones releasing fireworks from its wings and tail. Afterward, a fireworks show will soar above the mountain. Park officials recommend arriving before 5 p.m., especially on July 4.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday through July 7. $5 and up for drone and light show plus fireworks. $20 daily parking. $39.99 adult Attractions Ticket, which also includes drone and light show, plus fireworks; $36.99 kids. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686, stonemountainpark.com.

Prelude to the Fourth

Buy snacks and treats from food trucks and enjoy live music at Lawrenceville’s Prelude to the Fourth event. The evening will culminate in a fireworks show.

5-9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653, lawrencevillega.org.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race Celebration

Fireworks will be a part of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race celebrations for the first time since 2016 as they illuminate the sky from the Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square. Race participants will have access to a special viewing area, but the fireworks will also be visible throughout Buckhead and other areas.

9:15 p.m. Thursday. Registered race participants and their guests can watch from the pedestrian area on Peachtree Road between Lenox Parkway and Lenox Road, free to watch from other areas. Fireworks launched from Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square, 3393 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-231-9064, atlantatrackclub.org.

Celebration of Independence

Head to Main Street in Tucker for live music from the Faster Horses, tunes with DJ Fernando, food trucks and a kids zone with free bounce houses and more. A fireworks display will get underway at 9:15 p.m.

6-11 p.m. Thursday. Free. 2335 Main St., Tucker. 678-597-9040, tuckerga.gov/summer.

The Peachtree City Fourth of July Celebration starts with a festive parade in the morning and ends with fireworks after dark. (Courtesy of Peachtree City)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachtree City

Credit: Photo courtesy of Peachtree City

Peachtree City Fourth of July Celebration

Start your Independence Day with a morning parade that steps off at Village on the Green on Peachtree Parkway and ends at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex. Continue the fun after dark when fireworks will light up the sky over Lake Peachtree.

9 a.m. parade, fireworks after dark. July 4. Village on the Green, South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City. 678-216-0282, visitpeachtreecity.com.

Acworth’s Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park includes one of metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Jason Humphrey

Credit: Photo courtesy of Jason Humphrey

Fourth of July Celebration at Cauble Park

Head to this celebration on Lake Acworth to view one of metro Atlanta’s largest fireworks displays. You’ll also be able to listen to live music and enjoy activities for all ages.

4-10 p.m. July 4. Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. 770-974-8813, acworthtourism.org.

Parade and Fireworks Over Newnan July 4th Festival

Start your day with an Independence Day parade and head to a festival later in the day, where you’ll be able to buy treats at food trucks, shop at vendors and take your kids to the Life Zone, which hosts kid-friendly entertainment. Live music and fireworks also add to the fun at this Newnan festival.

9 a.m. parade start. Free. July 4. Veteran’s Memorial Park, 100 Court St., Newnan. newnanga.gov.

5 p.m. festival gates open, fireworks at 9 p.m. July 4. Free. Newnan High School lower field, 109 LaGrange St., Newnan. 678-673-5436, facebook.com.

Live music, entertainment and food trucks — along with fireworks — highlight the Roswell 4th of July Celebration. (Courtesy of the city of Roswell)

Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Roswell

Credit: Photo courtesy of the city of Roswell

Roswell 4th of July Celebration

Bring chairs and blankets to spread out at one of several fireworks viewing areas throughout Roswell Area Park. Live music, entertainment and food trucks will be available, and fireworks will start at sunset.

6-10 p.m. July 4. Free. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727, roswell365.com.

4th of July Extravaganza

Jagged Edge headlines a concert that also features Juiicy 2xs and Austin Rogers. Food and other vendors will be on-site, and after the concert, the city of Stockbridge will put on a giant fireworks show.

5 p.m. gates open, 7-11 p.m. concert followed by fireworks. July 4. Free. VyStar Amphitheater at the Bridge, 4650 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge. 678-701-6114, visithenrycountygeorgia.com.

4th of July Fireworks at Wills Park

Bring a blanket, a picnic and some games to add to the fun before Alpharetta’s fireworks show starts at dusk.

9:15 fireworks, 5-9 p.m. concessions for purchase at Wills Park Equestrian Center, 7-9 p.m. concessions at Wills Park Pool. July 4. Free. Wills Park, 11925 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-297-6000, alpharetta.ga.us.

4th in the Park Celebration

The fun starts early in the day at Marietta’s celebration, with a parade, live concerts, a kids’ zone, an arts and crafts show, carnival games and festival food. A fireworks finale wraps up the day of celebration.

10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with fireworks at dark. July 4. Free. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov.

Powder Springs 4th of July Festival

See live performances from Black Lion Reggae and the A-Town A-List band, let the kids play in an area designed just for them and enjoy looking at the rides participating in a car cruise-in. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

6-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Downtown Powder Springs and Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666, cityofpowdersprings.org.

