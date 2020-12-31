X

Podcast: Looking back at 2020 in arts, entertainment in Atlanta

April 9, 2020 Atlanta: A building on the skyline bears the message thanks frontline workers behind the Skyview Ferris Wheel bathed in blue as part of an initiative to salute essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Atlanta. The Light It Blue event includes more than 150 major sports and entertainment venues and historic landmarks and buildings across the United States. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
April 9, 2020 Atlanta: A building on the skyline bears the message thanks frontline workers behind the Skyview Ferris Wheel bathed in blue as part of an initiative to salute essential workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Atlanta. The Light It Blue event includes more than 150 major sports and entertainment venues and historic landmarks and buildings across the United States. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we take a look back at 2020

Because life changed so much this year, we had to change how we did things. Suddenly, there were no events, concerts or live theater to tell you about, but there was no shortage of news. There was still plenty to do, but we were doing a lot more of it from our homes. As this truly strange and remarkable year comes to an end, we thought we’d revisit some of our favorite stories with senior editor for Arts and Entertainment Nicole Smith on this week’s AccessAtlanta podcast.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

