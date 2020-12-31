Podcast: Looking back at 2020 in arts, entertainment in Atlanta

Because life changed so much this year, we had to change how we did things. Suddenly, there were no events, concerts or live theater to tell you about, but there was no shortage of news. There was still plenty to do, but we were doing a lot more of it from our homes. As this truly strange and remarkable year comes to an end, we thought we’d revisit some of our favorite stories with senior editor for Arts and Entertainment Nicole Smith on this week’s AccessAtlanta podcast.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.