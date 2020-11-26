Podcast: Chuck Leavell’s dual life

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
This week, the AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri pays a visit to Chuck Leavell and gets a glimpse of his dual life as a rock keyboardist and a tree farmer, which is also explored in the new documentary, “The Tree Man.” When he isn’t onstage with the Rolling Stones or working on albums with John Mayer or the Allman Betts Band, Chuck Leavell isn’t a rock star, even though his enviable silver mane and crinkled-eyed smile always present an aura of understated cool. Hear our interview with Leavell.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
More from accessAtlanta podcast:
- Pylon: One of Athens' most influential bands
- Omari Hardwick talks new movie “Spell”
- Atlanta dining in the age of COVID-19
- Pumpkin patches and other fall-related things to do
- Classic live albums to revisit in 2020
- Drive-ins, parking lots bring live music back to Atlanta
- Meet the owners and chefs behind three Filipino restaurants in Atlanta