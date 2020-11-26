X

Podcast: Chuck Leavell’s dual life

Chuck Leavell is the subject of the new documentary, "The Tree Man."
Credit: Allen Farst

Things To Do | 1 hour ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In this episode of accessAtlanta, a rock keyboardist and a tree farmer

This week, the AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri pays a visit to Chuck Leavell and gets a glimpse of his dual life as a rock keyboardist and a tree farmer, which is also explored in the new documentary, “The Tree Man.” When he isn’t onstage with the Rolling Stones or working on albums with John Mayer or the Allman Betts Band, Chuck Leavell isn’t a rock star, even though his enviable silver mane and crinkled-eyed smile always present an aura of understated cool. Hear our interview with Leavell.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

