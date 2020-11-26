Podcast: Chuck Leavell’s dual life

This week, the AJC’s Melissa Ruggieri pays a visit to Chuck Leavell and gets a glimpse of his dual life as a rock keyboardist and a tree farmer, which is also explored in the new documentary, “The Tree Man.” When he isn’t onstage with the Rolling Stones or working on albums with John Mayer or the Allman Betts Band, Chuck Leavell isn’t a rock star, even though his enviable silver mane and crinkled-eyed smile always present an aura of understated cool. Hear our interview with Leavell.