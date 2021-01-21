X

Podcast: Noteworthy landmarks to see around metro Atlanta

1955: The first Waffle House opens in Avondale Estates. The restaurant has since been turned into the Waffle House Museum.
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we’re talking about Atlanta landmarks

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.

This week, we’ll visit some exceptional Atlanta landmarks.

We all know that metro Atlanta is a one-of-a-kind place, but there are some things here that are especially noteworthy as the oldest or the first. True landmarks. For a boost of civic pride, join us for this week’s podcast as we discuss a few of these Atlanta originals with freelance writer Mary Welch.

