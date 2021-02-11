X

Podcast: Love songs to listen to – or avoid – on Valentine’s Day

Waleed Alrawi cuts flowers, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, as he works at Pike Place Flowers at the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Valentine's Day is Sunday, Feb. 14, and Alrawi said workers at the shop would be busy all week getting ready. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Waleed Alrawi cuts flowers, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, as he works at Pike Place Flowers at the Pike Place Market in Seattle. Valentine's Day is Sunday, Feb. 14, and Alrawi said workers at the shop would be busy all week getting ready. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Credit: Ted S. Warren

Things To Do | 54 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we talk about love songs as we approach Valentine’s Day

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.

This week, we’ll talk about love songs as we approach Valentine’s Day.

Whether it’s a day of celebration, an occasion for cynicism or sadness or simply a day you like to ignore, we’ve got a song to fit your mood. Melissa Ruggieri joins us on this week’s podcast to talk about sweet songs of love, and the songs of heartbreak that sometimes go along with it.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

AJC 2020 holiday guide

More from accessAtlanta podcast:

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.