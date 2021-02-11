Podcast: Love songs to listen to – or avoid – on Valentine’s Day

Whether it’s a day of celebration, an occasion for cynicism or sadness or simply a day you like to ignore, we’ve got a song to fit your mood. Melissa Ruggieri joins us on this week’s podcast to talk about sweet songs of love, and the songs of heartbreak that sometimes go along with it.

