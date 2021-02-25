Podcast: Exhibit show homes of U.S. presidents that held enslaved people

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.
Like all forms of art and culture, the visual arts have had to find new ways to do things. This week, we’ll hear from one artist who has a new show that is going the virtual route.
Photographer Keris Salmon’s new exhibition “To Have and To Hold” is part of her series exploring the legacy of slavery through landscapes, architecture and text. This exhibit focuses on the homes of U.S. presidents who held enslaved people. The AJC’s Rosalind Bentley spoke with Salmon about her work and she’s brought us that conversation for this week’s podcast.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
