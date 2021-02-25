X

Podcast: Exhibit show homes of U.S. presidents that held enslaved people

Photographer Keris Salmon's new exhibition "To Have and To Hold" is part of her series exploring the legacy of slavery through landscapes and architecture and text. This exhibit, at the Arnika Dawkins Photographic Fine Art Gallery, focuses on the homes of U.S. presidents who held enslaved people.
Credit: Keris Salmon

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we’ll hear from photographer Keris Salmon

This week, we'll hear from one artist who has a new show that is going the virtual route.

Like all forms of art and culture, the visual arts have had to find new ways to do things. This week, we’ll hear from one artist who has a new show that is going the virtual route.

Photographer Keris Salmon’s new exhibition “To Have and To Hold” is part of her series exploring the legacy of slavery through landscapes, architecture and text. This exhibit focuses on the homes of U.S. presidents who held enslaved people. The AJC’s Rosalind Bentley spoke with Salmon about her work and she’s brought us that conversation for this week’s podcast.

