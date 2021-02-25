Podcast: Exhibit show homes of U.S. presidents that held enslaved people

Photographer Keris Salmon’s new exhibition “To Have and To Hold” is part of her series exploring the legacy of slavery through landscapes, architecture and text. This exhibit focuses on the homes of U.S. presidents who held enslaved people. The AJC’s Rosalind Bentley spoke with Salmon about her work and she’s brought us that conversation for this week’s podcast.

