Where can I find it: pocket watch repair, porcelain repair

Q: I need your help finding a good place to have fine porcelain repaired. I have several antique pieces that I would like to have properly repaired. Along the same line, I also need a repair place for chipped crystal. I have several Waterford glasses with a chip on the lip. I hate to throw them away. Is there a place that can smooth the chips down so they can still be used? Thank you very much for any help you can provide. — R.S., email

A: Don’t even think of tossing your Waterford crystal. Angela Boudreaux has specialized in repairing and restoring fine porcelain and pottery for nearly 25 years. She also offers glass and crystal polishing and grinding at her Antique Restoration Studio at 150 Shoreline Way, Hampton, 901-497-8207 (by appointment only). However, Boudreaux repairs glass and crystal on-site at Scott Antique Market, 3650 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta. For her schedule and more information, go to antiquerestorationstudio.com.

