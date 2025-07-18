Where can I find it: pocket watch repair, porcelain repair

Q: Enjoy reading your column, but never thought I’d need your assistance. I have my grandfather’s Elgin gold pocket watch, and it needs repair. The company went out of business in 1968. I need a glass cover that goes over the face, and the minute hand has broken off. I have the broken pieces. Oh, and the watch doesn’t work. I’ve attached a couple of pictures. I’d like to find someone who can fix it or a collector who might be interested in it. My grandfather was born in 1883 and died in 1959, so it’s old. Thank you for your help. — Bonnie Hanley, Big Canoe
Credit: Bonnie Hanley
Credit: Bonnie Hanley
A: Thanks for reading, Bonnie. You can contact Jacob Horology Services Atlanta, 678-973-0786. Mohamad Yaqoob has been repairing and restoring timepieces, ranging from fine watches to pocket watches and clocks, for approximately 20 years. He also contracts with various watch companies as their repair expert. I described your watch, and he’s currently working on several pocket watches; he’s glad to take on one more.
Q: I need your help finding a good place to have fine porcelain repaired. I have several antique pieces that I would like to have properly repaired. Along the same line, I also need a repair place for chipped crystal. I have several Waterford glasses with a chip on the lip. I hate to throw them away. Is there a place that can smooth the chips down so they can still be used? Thank you very much for any help you can provide. — R.S., email
A: Don’t even think of tossing your Waterford crystal. Angela Boudreaux has specialized in repairing and restoring fine porcelain and pottery for nearly 25 years. She also offers glass and crystal polishing and grinding at her Antique Restoration Studio at 150 Shoreline Way, Hampton, 901-497-8207 (by appointment only). However, Boudreaux repairs glass and crystal on-site at Scott Antique Market, 3650 Jonesboro Road, Atlanta. For her schedule and more information, go to antiquerestorationstudio.com.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
