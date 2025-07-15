Celebrate halal food, culture and community with cuisine, live performances and local vendors.

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday. General admission $25, $100 family pack for five tickets, $13 students with valid student ID, free for kids 7 and under. Atlantic Station, 221 20th St., Atlanta.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center Credit: Photo courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center

Nature Explorers: Critter Chronicles

Young nature lovers can explore bugs, reptiles and tiny creatures that call the outdoors home through upclose observation, playful exploration and creative activities.

1-2 p.m. Sunday. $8. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Pajama Jam

Parent and child can both experience the fun of a sleepover without the sleep deprivation. Wear pajamas and enjoy snacks, sing-alongs, dancing and more at this two-hour, early evening event.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25. Children’s Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437.

Credit: Associated Press file poht Credit: Associated Press file poht

ATL Comic Convention

Unleash your inner fan by meeting stars, creators, authors and illustrators, as well as shopping at vendors, getting autographs and photos, having your comics graded, hanging out in an anime screening room and more.

Noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Advance prices $25 Friday, $49 Saturday, $30 Sunday. $65 three-day general admission, with other ticketing options. Prices higher at the door. Georgia World Congress Center, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW, Atlanta.

5K Run and Walk for Kids’ Growth

Join the Human Growth Foundation and the Department of Endocrinology of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to raise awareness of childhood growth disorders and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment. Walk or run the 5K course that passes historic areas of the surrounding Chastain Park neighborhood.

7:30 a.m. Sunday. $5-$15, free for Atlanta Children’s Hospital patients, caregivers and staff, and for members of Atlanta running clubs. Chastain Park pavilion, 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta.

‘Jukebox Giants: Motown & More’

Take a trip back to the golden age of classic pop, rock and Motown with this song and dance musical revue.

8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $40.08-$49.04. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Pop-in for Family Fun

Learn about Marietta’s archaeology and mining at the Marietta History Center’s monthly pop-in event.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. events and activities. Saturday. Free (as is museum admission 10 a.m.-4 p.m.). Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5710.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Bring a blanket and picnic and settle in to watch a live performance of Shakespeare’s comedy that’s suitable for all ages. Prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. The Art Place, 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta. 770-509-2700.

Friends of the Dunwoody Library Book Sale

Find bargains on children’s and young adult fiction and nonfiction books, as well as puzzles and DVDs. Most hardbacks cost $2 each, and most paperbacks are $1.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. (10 a.m.-noon for Friends of the Dunwoody Library members only) Friday-Monday. Free admission except for the two-hour blocks for members only. Membership costs $5-$10. Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-512-4640.

Community Impact Day/Back-to-School Giveaway

Bring the family out for free school supplies, face painting, barbecue, games, music and more. Educators will be on-site for a meet and greet.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2400 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 678-208-5280.

Credit: Wesley Smith Credit: Wesley Smith

Trail Blazer Walk at Big Trees

Explore the John Ripley Forbes Big Trees Forest Preserve — a 30-acre tree, plant and wildlife sanctuary — with a member of its board of directors. On this Sandy Springs Nature Conservancy walk, expected to take up to two hours, you’ll learn about the preserve’s trails and how the preserve is managed and protected.

8:30 a.m. Saturday. Free, with registration required. Big Trees Forest Preserve, 7645 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs.

Decatur DeKalb 5K

Run in this fourth event in the Atlanta Track Club’s Grand Prix Series, which takes you through Decatur neighborhoods.

7:15 a.m. Saturday. Free with $45 Atlanta Track Club membership. Decatur High School, 310 N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-231-9064.

Lawrenceville Movie Club/ReCast Mental Health Fair

Watch a double feature with “Inside Out 2” and “The Wizard of Oz,” as well as attend the ReCast Mental Health Fair, complete with wellness activities and food trucks.

5-9:15 p.m. Friday. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Children’s Entrepreneur Market Credit: Photo courtesy of Children’s Entrepreneur Market

Midsummer Kids Festival

Celebrate summer with kids of all ages with slides, oversize bubbles, a Children’s Entrepreneur Market and more.

2-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Stamp and Scrapbook Expo

Get ready for a weekend of fun and creativity as you shop your favorite brands, take hands-on workshops, score exclusive deals and freebies, and meet fellow makers.

Continuing 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday. $12 one-day admission, free for children 12 and under, workshops $20 and up, special events $39 and up. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Exhibit Halls C-D, Duluth. 951-403-9781.