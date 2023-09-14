Baja-inspired Chicheria MX Kitchen announces opening date at The Works

Baja-inspired Mexican restaurant Chicheria MX Kitchen will open on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at The Works, an 80-acre adaptive reuse development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside.

The 4,000-square-foot eatery is Juan Sebastian Calle and Adam Berlin’s second restaurant in addition to Buena Vida Tapas & Sol, a Spanish tapas restaurant in Old Fourth Ward. Calle and Berlin, who founded TQM Hospitality group, enlisted Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” alum Whitney Otawka to consult on the restaurant’s menu along with Alejandro Tamez as executive chef. Tamez previously worked at Quintonil in Mexico City.

The menu draws on the coastal flavors Otawka and Tamez encountered during their many trips to the Baja region. They developed their own takes on popular Mexican dishes, including handmade blue corn tortillas made in-house daily that “bridge ancient culinary customs with our fresh approach,” Otawka said in a news release.

Other menu highlights include eight varieties of tacos such as the coconut carnitas, vegan chorizo and Baja fish.

Diners can also find fajitas served with a medley of roasted bell peppers and blistered shishito peppers, charred red onion petals and Chicheria’s house-made blue corn tortillas. For a heartier meal, there is carne asade steak with guajillo salsa, avocado slices, radish and black beans.

“The Chicheria menu emphasizes the vibrancy of fresh vegetables and exceptional ingredients,” Otawka said in a prepared statement.

The Baja-inspired concoctions don’t end with the food; Chicheria’s drink options will include six craft margaritas, a selection of Mexican beers and local Atlanta brews and chicha morada, a traditional Peruvian beverage made from purple corn. Berlin, a sommelier, curated the wine list.

The restaurant interior is designed to reflect Baja Mexico’s culture ”with plaster finishes evoking the signature blue corn tortillas and purple, pink and red hues.” according to the press release. Additional design features include wood screen walls, terracotta tiles, arched rattan elements and textiles and artwork. There will also be an outdoor patio with a to-go window.

Chicheria will be open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant joins several other food and beverage concepts at The Works, including the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Taste Wine Bar & Market, Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing, Your 3rd Spot, Forum Cocktail Co. and Brash Coffee. Forthcoming concepts include cabaret Damsel.

The Works also features the Camp, a one-acre park, and the Spur, a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.

202 Chattahoochee Row, Atlanta. 404-343-0134, chicheriamx.com

