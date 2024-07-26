Where can I find it: lip pencil sharpener, Caesar croutons, leather furniture repair

Q: I’m looking for a sharpener for my lip pencils with a blade as part of the lid of a small screw-on jar that catches the shavings. I can travel with it and not risk getting shavings in my handbag. Where can I find this type of sharpener in Atlanta? — Marie T., email
A: At Sephora, Lenox Square, 404-816-0123, you’ll find Glossier lip pencil sharpener that looks like what you described. It has a small plastic jar with a single sharpener on the lid. It sells for $9.
Q: Is there anywhere to buy New York Bakery Texas Toast Caesar Croutons? They used to be offered at Publix and Kroger, but no more. They are so delicious you want to eat the whole bag like peanuts. Not only do they have a unique flavor, but they use multiple breads, including rye with caraway seeds. — Al Smith, email
A: I found that some Target stores stopped stocking New York Bakery The Original Texas Toast Caesar Croutons. However, I did find 5-ounce bags for $1.89 at Target, 2625 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, 678-513-8013.
Q: I have a leather chair and ottoman with scratches on both the chair and ottoman. I would like to have them repaired before I give them to my grandson. Who repairs such items? Thank you so much. — Ellen Blake, Atlanta
A: Ellen, here are two suggestions for you. Contact Mike Gudz, Professional Leather Care, 404-277-8340. His services include leather repair, color restoration, custom fabric and leather upholstery, foam replacement, cleaning and conditioning. He’s a one-person operation, so be patient if he doesn’t return your call immediately.
You can also check with the mobile repair service, Fibrenew, 706-429-8155. Owner Henry Garner has been in the business for over a decade. He restores residential and commercial leather furniture, from sofas and ottomans to office chairs, exam tables, vehicle seats and dashboards. You can email photos of your chair and ottoman to alpharetta@fibrenew.com.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
