Where can I find it: lip pencil sharpener, Caesar croutons, leather furniture repair

A: I found that some Target stores stopped stocking New York Bakery The Original Texas Toast Caesar Croutons. However, I did find 5-ounce bags for $1.89 at Target, 2625 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, 678-513-8013.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Q: I have a leather chair and ottoman with scratches on both the chair and ottoman. I would like to have them repaired before I give them to my grandson. Who repairs such items? Thank you so much. — Ellen Blake, Atlanta

A: Ellen, here are two suggestions for you. Contact Mike Gudz, Professional Leather Care, 404-277-8340. His services include leather repair, color restoration, custom fabric and leather upholstery, foam replacement, cleaning and conditioning. He’s a one-person operation, so be patient if he doesn’t return your call immediately.

You can also check with the mobile repair service, Fibrenew, 706-429-8155. Owner Henry Garner has been in the business for over a decade. He restores residential and commercial leather furniture, from sofas and ottomans to office chairs, exam tables, vehicle seats and dashboards. You can email photos of your chair and ottoman to alpharetta@fibrenew.com .

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2004.