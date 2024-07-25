Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Several fun festivals are among the events planned, including an ice cream celebration where you can indulge in some sweet treats and a back-to-school bash with games, giveaways and entertainment.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Free. Piedmont Park, 1000 Charles Allen Drive NE, Atlanta.

Buy ice cream and other food and nonfood items from vendors, listen to live music, join in fitness routines and more.

Summer Games Watch Party

1 p.m. Friday, July 26. Free admission. Phipps Plaza Citizens Market Food Hall, 3500 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-826-3770.

Party like it’s 1996 as you relive the magic of the Olympics held in Atlanta. Wear your best ‘90s or Atlanta Olympics attire as you watch live broadcasts, cheer on the athletes, listen to a live band and more.

Missy Elliott

7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28. $51 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

See four-time Grammy Award winner Missy Elliott perform on her Out of This World Tour with special guests Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland.

Cobb

Southeast Homeschool Expo

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 27. $30, plus additional charges for special events. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 800-285-6340.

If you homeschool your kids, you’ll find new curriculum and resources, get tips and knowledge for the upcoming school year, and more at the expo.

Cobb Idol

8 p.m. Saturday, July 27. General admission $24, $30 and $34; VIP pre-concert experience tickets $50, Premier VIP experience tickets $95. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

See performances from the eight finalists in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Royalty edition of Cobb Idol. Extras such as a pre-show dessert course and VIP pre-concert experience are also available.

Sad Summer Festival

2 p.m. Friday, July 26. $75. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE No. 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.

All ages are welcome at the Sad Summer Festival, which will feature Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings and other bands.

DeKalb

Fernbank … but Later: Creature Quest

6-9 p.m. Friday, July 26. Nonmembers $22.95, members $17.95. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta, 404-929-6300.

Explore the museum after hours by venturing into WildWoods to discover a special animal sculpture exhibit, learning about patterns in the animal kingdom and enjoying hands-on explorations.

Children’s and Young Adult Book Sale

10 a.m.-noon Friends of Dunwoody Library members only, noon-5 p.m. open to the public, Friday, July 26, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, continuing. Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-512-4640.

Stock up on books, puzzles and DVDs for kids and young adults at bargain prices.

Tai Chi Workshop

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28. $35. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Learn the basics of tai chi, a series of gentle physical exercises and stretches, while you’re in the woods at the Nature Center.

North Fulton

New Kids on the Block

7 p.m. Friday, July 26. $35.30 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Get a blast from the past as boy band New Kids on the Block performs along with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Die Laughing Stand-up Comedy Show

7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28. $20 plus tax. Roaring Social Alpharetta, 35 Milton Ave., Alpharetta. 678-580-1970.

Leave your worries at the door and laugh along with comedy from Lace Larrabee, Zain Sharif, JB King and Lisandra Vazquez.

A Flower for You, a Flower for Me

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. $39-$48 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road No. 801, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Learn how to create a beautiful sunflower painting you can take home.

Gwinnett

Broadway in the Park

7 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27. Free seating outside the roped-off section of the amphitheater, orchestra pit with “sit pad” provided $12, lawn chair seating (BYO chair) $25, patron table for six (BYO chairs) $275. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee.

Enjoy the pageantry of a Broadway double feature on the stage with “Beauty and the Beast JR.” and “Shooby Doo.”

Back to School Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Free, reserve a spot online. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn. 404-838-6740.

Join in the back-to-school fun with games, raffles, entertainment and giveaways, including over 3,000 backpacks full of school supplies.

Viva Las Duluth

6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27. downtown Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Step into Duluth’s Vegas wonderland with celebrity impersonators, magicians and cirque-style dancers.