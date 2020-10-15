Smoked Spanish spice stars in this Midtown restaurant’s chicken dish

It helps that the chicken itself is beautifully prepared, with a crunchy, crumbly fried exterior that can withstand a bit of time spent in a takeout container. The white-meat chicken is tender and juicy.

The tapas restaurant’s liberal use of the Spanish spice gives Buena Vida’s fried chicken an added smoky dimension, with a mild bit of peppery verve without verging into spicy territory. This is flavorful chicken, not hot chicken.