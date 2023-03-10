Details revealed for Delbar’s Alpharetta location and more metro Atlanta restaurant news

Delbar “is a love letter to the influential dishes that shaped chef and owner Fares Kargar’s youth and the women in his life who instilled in him a deep appreciation for Middle Eastern cooking,” according to a press release.

Kargar left his native Iran at 17, eventually landing in Atlanta, where he earned a degree in hospitality from Georgia State University while working at several restaurants, including Rumi’s Kitchen. He opened Delbar in 2020, with a menu featuring dishes like lamb-neck shawarma, trout stuffed with pomegranate, walnuts and herbs, hummus and tahdig.

In addition to Delbar, Kargar also owns food stall Bibi in Ponce City Market, which he opened in late 2022.

*****

Details have been released on Damsel, the 10,000-square-foot restaurant from Dave Green, the owner of The Select in Sandy Springs.

Set to open this fall at The Works mixed-use development on the Upper Westside, Damsel will offer a menu of “globally-inspired, composed small plates and entrees,” according to a press release.

The concept, which is “both a restaurant and showplace,” will host live shows every night featuring dancers, musicians and other entertainment. After the show, Damsel will turn into a Studio 54-style dance club.

Designed by local design firm Smith Hanes, the space will feature a staircase connecting the first and second floors, which will be the gateway to an outdoor rooftop lounge and private club. Each floor will have its own bar.

Damsel will join several other food and beverage concepts at The Works including Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Taste Wine Bar, Your 3rd Spot, Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing and the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.

Green, who opened The Select in 2019, recently closed his Vining restaurant Paces & Vine.

*****

The Vinings location of C&S Seafood and Oyster is relocating less than a mile away from its current space to Galleria on the Park in 2024. C&S, which serves a menu of seafood and steaks, opened in Vinings in 2007.

C&S Restaurant Group owner Rich Clark said he was forced to relocate because the landlord decided to raze the property. The restaurant group also includes Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell

The new space will feature over 6,000 square feet of interior dining space which will include 130 seats, a 20-person bar, a 50-person private dining room, and a wine room with a chef’s table for six. In addition to the main dining space, the restaurant will also includes a multi-level patio with a covered bar.

Designed by Peter Zakas of Z-Space Design Inc., the interior will have Art Deco design elements, two-toned millwork, antique mirrors, hand blown glass and a bar and table tops with brass inlay.

The restaurant will serve lunch Mondays-Saturdays, dinner seven nights a week, and Sunday brunch on Sunday with a menu featuring raw bar offerings, hors d’oeuvres, steaks, fish and entrées.

The Vinings location will join a C&S in Sandy Springs, and a location opening in Brookhaven in 2023.

*****

New York-based chain The Halal Guys will open its fifth metro Atlanta location March 18 at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy in Dunwoody.

Grand opening week will feature daily giveaways and free food.

*****

New brunch concept Morning Shift will open at 745 Chastain Road in Kennesaw, What Now Atlanta reports. The space will also be home to a pizza concept called Night Shift.

