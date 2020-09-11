X

Academy Coffee relocating to Virginia-Highland and more dining news from the week

Beverage from Academy Coffee. / From the Academy Coffee Facebook page
Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 1 hour ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Coffee counter Academy Coffee will close its outpost at Irwin Street Market on Sept. 13.

Owner Connan Moody told Eater Atlanta that Academy will reopen this fall inside marketplace and cafe Kinship, which is set to open in Virginia-Highland this fall and is owned by Moody’s brother Myles and Rachel Pack.

Academy opened two years ago inside Irwin Street Market, specializing in cold brew and tea drinks.

Taffer’s Tavern is slated to open Oct. 8 in Alpharetta at 33 South Main Street, in the Liberty Hall building directly across from City Hall. The restaurant, from business consultant and television host Jon Taffer, is “built around Taffer’s vision to create an environment that is both communal and safe, with an aesthetic that offers an inviting, warm atmosphere to enjoy both the experience and the unique menu crafted by the leading chefs and mixologist,” according to a press release. Read more about Taffer’s Tavern is dealing with the new age in dining here.

Popular frozen pop business King of Pops will relocate to a larger space within Ponce City Market, What Now Atlanta reports. King of Pops' Beach Bar at Ponce City Market will remain open.

Minnesota-based chain Urban Wok is opening its first Georgia location this November in the Town Brookhaven development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Souper Jenny, which closed its Decatur location in February, is returning to the city as a three-month pop-up inside health food store Nuts N' Berries, Eater Atlanta reports. If all goes well, Souper Jenny could become a permanent fixture inside the shop.

Big Al’s Butter Made Burgers has closed in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Backstreet Bar and Grill is slated to open Sept. 20 in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports, with a menu of American and Italian offerings.

Thailand-based bubble tea chain Nobi Cha will open its first U.S. location this fall in the Chastain Square shopping center in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

