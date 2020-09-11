Academy Coffee relocating to Virginia-Highland and more dining news from the week

Taffer’s Tavern is slated to open Oct. 8 in Alpharetta at 33 South Main Street, in the Liberty Hall building directly across from City Hall. The restaurant, from business consultant and television host Jon Taffer, is “built around Taffer’s vision to create an environment that is both communal and safe, with an aesthetic that offers an inviting, warm atmosphere to enjoy both the experience and the unique menu crafted by the leading chefs and mixologist,” according to a press release. Read more about Taffer’s Tavern is dealing with the new age in dining here.

Popular frozen pop business King of Pops will relocate to a larger space within Ponce City Market, What Now Atlanta reports. King of Pops' Beach Bar at Ponce City Market will remain open.