Taco Mac Lindbergh cites ‘safety challenges’ among reasons for closure

The location is listed as “permanently closed” on the Taco Mac website.

Caption An email from Taco Mac addressing the closure of its Lindbergh location.

Mexican restaurant Botanico also cited Buckhead crime as a reason for its closure earlier this year on Pharr Road. A representative for Savi Provisions, which owned the building in which Botanico was located, said the closure was actually due to a failure to come to an agreement on the lease.

A man was shot and killed near Buckhead bar Hide Kitchen and Cocktails earlier this month, and a man was found dead after a shooting at Azule Restaurant and Lounge in the Lindbergh area in May.

Buckhead has seen an increase in shooting incidents and car thefts this year, causing some residents there to organize behind Buckhead seceding from Atlanta to create a new city.

Taco Mac is owned by Nashville-based Fresh Hospitality, which has a portfolio of 20 restaurant brands including Mary Mac’s Tea Room in Midtown.

Founded in 1979, the chain, best-known for Buffalo wings, is called Taco Mac because the first outlet was opened in a former Mexican restaurant. The founders decided not to spend the money needed to change the sign. Instead, they renovated the kitchen.

Fresh Hospitality CEO Harold Martin Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

