Cheshire Bridge restaurant fire ruled arson, ‘person of interest’ sought

Caption A man is sought for questioning after a massive fire gutted a popular Mexican Restaurant last week. Fire officials determined the blaze was intentionally set. Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue Credit: Atlanta Fire Rescue

About 30 Atlanta firefighters responded to Las Margaritas when an intense fire engulfed the free-standing building around dinnertime. The restaurant is closed on Monday so there were no guests inside at the time, officials previously said.

The restaurant caught fire about a quarter-mile from another blaze that damaged a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road several days earlier. City transportation officials said the busy road in northeast Atlanta could take a year or more to reopen if the bridge requires a complete rebuild.

Caption Workers repair a bridge on Cheshire Bridge Road after a fire Aug. 4. Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

The fire under the bridge, which was further fueled when it damaged a 4-inch gas line, began the night of Aug. 4 and burned with intensity for about 24 hours. It caused enough damage to leave the bridge, which crosses over Peachtree Creek, unsafe and impassable, according to DOT officials. Cheshire Bridge Road has been closed indefinitely between Woodland and Faulkner roads.

Anyone with information about the Las Margaritas fire is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

