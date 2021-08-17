David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant Fuku opening as delivery-only concept in Atlanta

Celebrity chef David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant Fuku is slated to make its Atlanta debut this week.
Opening at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, Fuku will deliver in the Poncey-Highland area through a partnership with virtual kitchen platform Reef Kitchens. There are plans to add more metro Atlanta locations in the coming weeks, including downtown Atlanta and Buckhead.
Fuku’s menu includes several chicken “sandos” like the C.B.R. with smoked bacon, ranch and pickles and the Knockout, with shredded cabbage, Knockout sauce and pickles. Also look for chicken fingers, fries and a variety of sauces.
Fuku started as a pop-up at Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York, eventually opening as a brick-and-mortar in 2015. The restaurant has since expanded its delivery offerings to other cities including Baltimore, Washington D.C., Dallas, Houston, Miami and Philadelphia.
Fuku’s Neighborhood Kitchens will be available via major delivery platforms including Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Postmates. To celebrate the launch, Atlanta guests will receive free delivery via Uber Eats through Sept. 15.
Fuku will join recently-opened Atlanta fried chicken-focused ghost kitchens Chicken Out and Farm Birds.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author