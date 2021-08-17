David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant Fuku opening as delivery-only concept in Atlanta

Opening at 6 p.m. Aug. 18, Fuku will deliver in the Poncey-Highland area through a partnership with virtual kitchen platform Reef Kitchens. There are plans to add more metro Atlanta locations in the coming weeks, including downtown Atlanta and Buckhead.

Fuku’s menu includes several chicken “sandos” like the C.B.R. with smoked bacon, ranch and pickles and the Knockout, with shredded cabbage, Knockout sauce and pickles. Also look for chicken fingers, fries and a variety of sauces.