Get wine delivered in two hours through a new Atlanta company

The hunt for a good bottle or a new bottle of wine can often be intimidating. Starbright’s wine experts not only help you find wines you like, they will also clarify why you like what you do and help you discover other wines like it or perhaps slightly outside your comfort zone.

“We’ve created Starbright as a judgement-free experience, built on our guests’ flavor preferences and taste discovery,” said Katz.

Her debut wine selection ranges from varieties from generational, family-run vineyards in Italy and France to low-intervention natural bottles from Chile and Oregon, and under-the-radar wines from the Republic of Georgia and Slovenia.

Customers can also click on the “Surprise Me!” collection for a mix-and-match set.

To learn more about the personalized wine selection process, I tried the service anonymously from an iPhone. I navigated to the website and clicked “text with an expert.” After acknowledging that I am over 21, I added my zip code for delivery. Unfortunately, my address was just out of the current delivery range of the city limits of Atlanta. Fortunately, Iberian Pig Buckhead was a pickup location.

There was a five-question introduction where my expert could get a sense of what I wanted and the flavors that drive my decisions. Which bottles — red, white, orange, bubbles, rosé — did I wish to purchase? What was my price range?

Caption No Fine Print Lil Fizz from Starbright Wine. / Courtesy of Starbright Wine

Then you get to the characteristics of wines you love to drink. This is a real-time text conversation, but unlike being face-to-face in a wine shop, you can Google, pause and read that grocery store label you like but would admit to a sophisticated sommelier. Then comes another round of descriptors such as “light and crushable,” tannins and acidity. Before my selections were pulled together, the expert asked if there was anything they left out, which wines I enjoyed lately and why they were pleasing.

Into my cart popped four curated bottles that fit my taste perfectly. One was a bottle I purchase frequently. Another was a wine that I tried (and loved) recently at a restaurant. A third was similar to a varietal I mentioned really liking. The last was something I would have never picked but, after reading about it, I was certain I would enjoy it. My expert asked if I wanted to know more about the bottles and why they were chosen. I texted, “yes.” The information was enlightening, and I even learned that one would be available in magnum size this fall.

For those who prefer to browse on their own or are ready for immediate purchase, the site also offers the ability to place an order without conversation.

Delivery within the city of Atlanta is $10 via Zifty, with pickup available at the Iberian Pig Buckhead. Visit starbrightwine.com for more details.