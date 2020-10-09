Vietvana opens Duluth location and more dining news from the week

The Duluth location will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Oct. 10, then 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 12-13. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Oct. 16, with free barbecue pork banh mi for the first 50 customers Oct. 16-18.

Iron Age Korean Steakhouse is slated to open a location in Toco Hills on Oct. 19, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant will replace Famous Pub, which closed in the shopping center in 2016 after 30 years. The Toco Hills eatery will join Iron Age locations in Duluth, Sandy Springs, Kennesaw and Buford. A location is also planned for the Halcyon mixed-use development in Alpharetta.

Atlanta-based chain the Original Hot Dog Factory will open in the final spot inside mixed-use development Halcyon’s Market Hall. The Alpharetta location will join existing Original Hot Dog Factory restaurants in Atlanta on the Georgia State University campus, Smyrna and Marietta, as well as Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Houston and Birmingham.

Other forthcoming metro Atlanta locations include Perimeter Mall, Cumberland Mall, Southlake Mall and Sugar Loaf Mills. New locations outside Atlanta will include Charlotte, Raleigh and Detroit.

The menu includes a variety of specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

Kennesaw tea shop Transcending Tea is slated to open a second location in early 2021 at 4338 Paces Ferry Road SE in the Paces Bend Center in Vinings, What Now Atlanta reports. Also coming to Paces Bend is Loaded Potato Bar, a project from hip-hop artists Passhon, set to open this month.

California-based stir-fry restaurant Whealthy will make its debut in the metro Atlanta market with a location in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The eatery will be located at 6277 Roswell Road, in a former Firehouse Subs space.

Volcano Steak and Sushi will open its fourth Georgia location in the coming months at 1600 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, in the space previously occupied by Won Won Seafood, What Now Atlanta reports.

Pasta of the Day from Nick's Westside. / Courtesy of Premier Agency

MORE DINING NEWS

Hibachi table Plexiglass dividers at Nakato Japanese Restaurant. / Courtesy of Nakato Japanese Restaurant

EVENTS AND REOPENINGS

Hop City Craft Beer and Wine unveiled its new delivery service this week. Delivery is available from Hop City’s Krog Street Market and West End locations within the city of Atlanta.

Rock Steady in Midtown will reopen Oct. 15 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to new socially-distanced seating and other safe-dining measures, the restaurant utilized its downtime to complete its second floor, which will now host Sunday brunch and and private events.

After being closed for dine-in service since mid-March, Nakato Japanese Restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road has reopened. New safety measures include Plexiglass dividers at Hibachi tables and cashless payment, as well as a mask requirement for staff.

Superica at Battery Atlanta has reopened its Taco Truck window for viewing parties, with a new menu that includes ballpark nachos, chicken, picadillo and smoked brisket tacos and margaritas.

Newly-opened Grant Park restaurant Woodward and Park is launching brunch service on Oct. 10. Dishes will include blackberry cobbler waffle, brisket hash and shakshuka and grits, along with a variety of brunch cocktails. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m.-4p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Plant-based pop-up restaurant Happy Seed will partner with Buena Vida Tapas and Sol in Old Fourth Ward for a special menu from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19. The menu will feature a selection of dishes from Happy Seed and Buena Vida, including pumpkin empanadas, Peruvian ceviche, confit mushroom croquetas, mole enchiladas, as well as Buena Vida’s regular selection of drinks, and dessert by local bakery La Dolce Madness. Indoor and outdoor seating will be available.

