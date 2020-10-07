Souper Jenny owner to embark on a six-week ‘Kindness Tour’

Levison created a GoFundMe page that has raised just over $9,000, so far. She is also looking for recommendations of farms and those in need along the way, asking people to contact her on Instagram or Facebook, where she’ll also be sharing highlights from her trek.

All Souper Jenny cafes, including locations in West Midtown, Roswell and Buckhead, will remain open during Levinson’s trip.

“The need for love and kindness, generosity and benevolence has never been greater,” said Levison, who founded the nonprofit Zadie Project in 2016 to combat food insecurity in Atlanta. “During this time of COVID and systemic racism coming to the forefront, I’ve felt the loss, the division, the fear and uncertainty, the illness, the injustices befalling our country and our communities. And I feel a call to action. I can think of no better time to get out there and offer a little love to the country.”

