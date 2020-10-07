Souper Jenny owner to embark on a six-week ‘Kindness Tour’

Jenny Levison, the owner of popular Atlanta soup and salad restaurant Souper Jenny, is looking to change the world – one bowl of soup at a time.
On Oct. 13, Levison will kick off what she’s dubbing her Kindness Tour, a six-week cross-country drive to California with friend Meg Gillentine, with stops along the way to perform random acts of kindness.
Traveling by RV, the pair will stop at local farms and orchards, buy their produce and products, turn them into soup and donate it back to the community.
The first stop will take them to Joy Haven Farm in Shorter, Alabama for produce, followed by a trip to Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma to serve the soup they make.
Other stops will include New Orleans, Lake Charles, Louisiana and Austin, Texas as they head west, with plans to feed first responders, people in need and ordinary citizens.
Levison created a GoFundMe page that has raised just over $9,000, so far. She is also looking for recommendations of farms and those in need along the way, asking people to contact her on Instagram or Facebook, where she’ll also be sharing highlights from her trek.
All Souper Jenny cafes, including locations in West Midtown, Roswell and Buckhead, will remain open during Levinson’s trip.
“The need for love and kindness, generosity and benevolence has never been greater,” said Levison, who founded the nonprofit Zadie Project in 2016 to combat food insecurity in Atlanta. “During this time of COVID and systemic racism coming to the forefront, I’ve felt the loss, the division, the fear and uncertainty, the illness, the injustices befalling our country and our communities. And I feel a call to action. I can think of no better time to get out there and offer a little love to the country.”
