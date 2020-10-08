Eleven TLC bringing organic teas, vegan ice cream to Ponce City Market

A spot offering organic teas, lattes and vegan soft serve ice cream, will open in Ponce City Market later this year.
Eleven TLC (teas, lattes, caffeine) comes from Hea Won Chun Harris and Charles Harris, who “saw a need for shifting the standard of what makes a ‘healthy’ beverage,” according to a press release.
The concept’s menu features four separate sections: Lattes with Benefits, Matcha, EA (effervescent adaptogenic sparking) Teas and Vegan Soft Serve Ice Cream.
Recipes were developed with “ethically-sourced, organic ingredients" and developed with mixologists, functional medicine practitioners, doctors and recipe developers," and use ingredients including maca, turmeric, collagen, lion’s mane, cordyceps, ashwagandha and reishi.
The drinks are meant to “help detoxify, energize, revitalize, and promote feeling good from the inside out,” according to the press release.
Eleven TLC will also have a separate Wellness Tincture menu with herbal extracts offering wellness benefits. The shop plans to work with local vendors and serve beverages in compostable cups and straws made out of renewable resources.
The shop, designed by The Design Theorem, will be located across from Batter Cookie Dough in Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall.
Salad chain Sweetgreen is also slated to join the roster at Ponce City Market in the coming months.
Eleven TLC’s hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
