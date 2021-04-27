Atlanta Orders In: Taiwanese fried chicken a game changer for Java Saga Coffee

In 2016, Sun launched Java Saga Coffee. He soon realized it would be hard to pay the bills on coffee alone, so he added his mom’s Taiwanese fried chicken to the menu. That was a game changer.

Java Saga Coffee’s BFC — a butterflied chicken breast cooked the classic Taiwanese way — is a terrific value for $9. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

In February of last year, Sun moved Java Saga to Prep, a warren of commercial kitchens in a Doraville office park. With a walk-up window and a few sidewalk tables, Java Saga is modeled after the family-run, hole-in-the-wall places Sun fell in love with in Taipan, where he went to expand his coffee-making skills after working at Starbucks.

Getting established in the middle of the pandemic was a soul-crushing experience, Sun said. Many days, he’d stare out the window for hours, and never see a single customer. Over time, however, he has been able to build up business and establish a loyal clientele. Often, on weekends, you’ll find people waiting in line for coffee drinks and Taiwanese street food.

“Now, I am more optimist, because all the bad stress has been replaced by good stress,” he said. “We are so busy.”

At Java Saga Coffee, Alvin Sun serves Taiwanese fried chicken the traditional way, like his mother and grandmother taught him. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Sun uses his mom’s MSG-free fried chicken recipe for a variety of snacks and sandwiches. The bird is soaked in a 13-ingredient, egg-based marinade for two days before frying. It’s breaded with gluten-free potato starch, which makes it a welcome option for the gluten-intolerant.

At Java Saga, you can sample the chicken as Chick Bits — a $7 box of dark-meat nuggets served the traditional Taiwanese way, with wooden skewers.

The Notorious BFC is a ginormous butterflied chicken breast, cooked in the same style, but served whole. (There’s an expletive inserted in the name: Big — ahem — Chicken.) “Some pieces come out bigger than your face,” Sun said. At $9, the platter-sized mess o’ bird has got to be one of the best fried chicken deals around.

Java Saga Coffee serves Taiwanese breakfast crepes, as well as coffee drinks and chicken. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Observing the popularity of Nashville hot chicken, Sun decided to create his own version. His Taiwan #1 hot chicken comes at four different heat levels, plopped on brown-sugar milk toast with sweet pickles. I tried the Crypto level, made with mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns, and loved it. The hot sandwiches also are mammoth in size.

His piece de resistance, though, is the ABC.

Java Saga Coffee’s ABC chicken sandwich reflects the heritage of owner Alvin Sun. It stands for American-born Chinese, and it mixes Asian and American ingredients. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Made with a slice of jalapeño-American cheese and an Asian slaw of apples, basil and ginger, plus sweet pickles and a nicely prickly mango-habanero sauce, it’s a crazy-delicious cultural mashup. Like Sun, it’s part Asian, part American — and 100 percent deserving of a top spot in Atlanta’s chicken-sandwich hierarchy.

Alvin Sun is the owner of Java Saga Coffee, which operates out of a commercial kitchen in Doraville. Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

JAVA SAGA COFFEE

Menu: coffee and Taiwanese street food

Alcohol: no

What I ordered: Chick Bits, ABC sandwich, Notorious BFC, Diggity Dan Bing (Taiwanese breakfast crepe), Taiwan hot chicken, fries, Boba Tiger’s Blood drink. The food was ready on time, nicely packaged and terrific!

Service options: order online, by phone or in person; no dine-in; delivery via Uber Eats and Grubhub

Outdoor dining: yes; three tables on the sidewalk

Mask policy: yes, for staff; optional for patrons, who are separated from the pickup window by plexiglass

Address, phone: 3781 Presidential Parkway, Doraville; 678-825-2438

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-7 p.m. Sundays

Website: javasagacoffee.com

